Condition Monitoring Equipment Market Outlook – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key

The condition monitoring equipment market is valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.59% during the forecast period 2020 - 2025 to reach a value of USD 2.61 billion in 2025. The condition Monitoring system is a predictive maintenance system providing real-time data and collaboration at an affordable cost. According to the Plant Engineering's 2018 maintenance survey, the usage of predictive maintenance risen from 47% to 51%, and that running equipment to the point of failure dropped from 61% to 57%.



- The rise in smart factories has created the need for automation, which in turn is estimated to support the growth of condition monitoring equipment to fulfill the requirement of predictive maintenance to protect expensive machinery against damage. The integral function of the condition monitoring within the IIoT ecosystem is to provide data that can ultimately be used for various smart factory applications, including Digital Twins. Technologies used in smart factories, i.e., Machine Learning, AI, Big Data, IIoT, etc. can all be used for quality improvement. In June 2020, Hyosung ITX announced that it recently signed an MOU with POSCO ICT in the POSCO ICT building in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, to develop smart factory solutions. Hyosung ITX will develop smart factory solutions to expand its related market.

- Further, the increased focus on the use of renewable energy due to the energy crisis has resulted in the increased demand for condition monitoring equipment across wind energy plants. The rising demand for the wind energy market creates a significant opportunity for the condition monitoring equipment market. Wind turbines are remotely operated and are exposed to harsh and variable weather conditions. Due to this, the wind turbines require maintenance to provide reliable, cost-effective, and safe power output with long equipment life.

- Further, a particular period in history, the COVID-19 pandemic, has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Control Equipment & Software market will be reset to a new normal, which going forwards in a post-COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Amid the growing push for dissociation and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Smart Factory market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, the world's second-largest economy will grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and can add approximately USD13.1 billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.

- However, the major restraint is the up-gradation of outdated equipment. Up-gradation of the old machinery results in a change in configurations and settings of the upgraded, installed machines, and this is highly costly depending on fixed or portable systems.



Key Market Trends



Predictive Maintenance Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth



- According to the U.S. Department of Energy, predictive maintenance is highly cost-effective, saving roughly 8% to 12% over preventive maintenance and up to 40% over reactive maintenance. Therefore, to improve manufacturing safety and performance, many manufacturing organizations have added condition-based (predictive) maintenance approaches to their maintenance strategies.

- Moreover, according to Wollenhaupt, poor maintenance strategies can reduce a company's production capacity by as much as 20%. To identify the problems and to prevent them, machine conditioning equipment is one of the most effective maintenance tools.

- The usage of predictive maintenance techniques in factories is expected to reduce the downtime by up to 50% and save between 10 to 40% on equipment maintenance expenses. Predictive Maintenance relies on condition monitoring through the measurement and analysis of physical characteristics, such as visual inspection, sound, temperature, or vibration.​

- Furthermore, the growing standards regarding the safety and long life of the equipment are increasing demand for predictive maintenance. For instance, American Petroleum Institute (API) has various standards that need to be complied with to ensure safe operation of the rotating equipment, such as pumps, compressors and gears, engines, lube oil systems, and safety seals. In addition, modern standards, such as API 691 and API 689, cover high-risk machinery management and collection analysis and exchange, raising the need for predictive maintenance.​

- Further, according to General Electric Company, United Kingdom is one of the most advanced with 28% resulting from the general high penetration of digital technologies in the UK manufacturing industry. Thus, the high penetration of digital technology coupling with the preference for higher relevance of predictive maintenance for their business is expected to fuel the market in other regions as well.

- Therefore, with the growing adoption for predictive maintenance, it can be inferred that the condition monitoring equipment market will also flourish in the forecasted period.



North America Accounts to Hold Significant Market Share



- The United States is the major revenue-generating country in the region for the market. The mature industries and the availability of technically skilled experts to run the technological innovations in the country are the major factors for its enormous market hold. The United States has seen an oil and gas boom since 2010, as there are more than 900,000 active oil and gas wells in the United States, with more than 130,000 being drilled since 2010.​

- In the oil and gas industry, condition monitoring is essential to carry out vibration analysis on critical machines to control and minimize unplanned shutdowns due to unforeseen machinery failures. In the United States, unscheduled refinery shutdown can cost about USD 20 billion a year, or about 5% of their total production.

- Further, the Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute, supported by the Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO), is expected to bring together over USD 140 million in public-private investment and a consortium of nearly 200 partners from across industries, academia, and non-profits, all to improve energy efficiency and productivity across the United States manufacturing.​

- Moreover, various organizations are investing significantly in the R&D of advanced components and solutions, while also forming strategic partnerships to stay competitive in a saturated market with limited product differentiation. Yokogawa, for instance, created a sensor and wireless transmitter system explicitly designed for continuous monitoring of the rotating equipment commonly used in process manufacturing facilities. The system is designed for easy installation on a wide variety of equipment.​



Competitive Landscape



The condition monitoring equipment market is fragmented in nature, and the condition monitoring equipment market is attributed to the need for lowering the maintenance cost, along with the increased reliability of the equipment. Players are investing in new technology catering to the intense rivalry. Some of the key players are Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Schneider Electric SE, etc. Some of the recent developments are:



- October 2019 - Emerson Electric Co., released AMS Asset Monitor, which is a new edge analytics device. Instead of sending data to a historian or the cloud for processing, it performs calculations onboard. Individual issues, such as imbalance, misalignment, bearing faults, lubrication issues, or fouling, are consolidated into an overall asset health score.​

- May 2019 - NI announced new wireless monitoring hardware for InsightCM, an open solution for online condition monitoring on the market with full access to data and customization with the InsightCM Software Development Kit. With InsightCM and the new wireless devices, plant maintenance teams relied on manual, route-based data collection for plant assets can instantly daily visibility about machine health.



