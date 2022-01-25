China Automated Material Handling Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:05:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- China Automated Material Handling Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



Market Overview



The China Automated Material Handling market was valued at USD 9214.46 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 10.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



- China has been the largest market for the robotics industry since 2012, and the country shows no signs of a slowdown. In fact, the country is in the exact path of becoming a leader in technology and automation by 2020, as targeted by the country's ‘Made in China 2025' policies.

- By the adoption of automation in manufacturing, China is expected to cut manufacturing costs by 30%, by 2025. Accoding to National Bereau of Statistics China the country had around 29.85 of the population aged above 60 years in 2018. It is further anticipated that by 2050, 330 million Chinese will be over age 65. This is would result in dearth of skilled labordearth of skilled labor which would require job activities to be eased, in order to maintain productivity at work, which will boost the growth of the market studied.

- In the next four years, the current investments being made in the foreign technology companies are expected to be diverted toward R&D activities in the country itself. The Chinese government is taking necessary steps to strictly control the flow of capital abroad, and approving plans for establishing a National Robotics Innovation Center. This proves the diversion of investments.

- The forecast from the International Federation of Robotics indicate that 950,300 industrial robots are expected to become operational in the country by 2020. Thus, the automated material handling market in the country is expected to experience positive growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report



Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling the equipment. Type of equipment such as AS/RS, AGV, conveyor, palletizer, and sortation systems are considered under the scope of the market.



Key Market Trends



AGV to Register Highest CAGR



- AGVs in China are being used across automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, and manufacturing industries.

- The automotive and general manufacturing industry in China is expected to gain traction in the future, owing to industrial developments.

- There are serveral government initiatives to support the change, for example, Made in China 2025 (China) was introduced to promote the future of productivity and growth in manufacturing industries. Due to these strategies, the Chinese Central Government expects China's automobile output to reach 30 million units by 2020, and 35 million by 2025.

- In addition, the IoT has ramped up logistics into high gear in China, which has encouraged sales of various retail and e-commerce companies. Billions of connected objects have the potential to support direct customer interaction and automate sales and ordering processes.

- Hence, logistics companies are investing in automated warehouses, with higher demand for AGVs. For instance, in July 2017, Cainiao, a logistics subsidiary of Alibaba Group, opened the smartest warehouse with China's largest population of robots. Here, AGVs came equipped with Wi-Fi and self-charging batteries. These factors have propelled the adoption of AGV in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The China automated material handling market is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by the companies in the country to sustain the intense competition.



