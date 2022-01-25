Global Polymers Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:04:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global polymers market is estimated to reach around $ 546 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period to reach $ 693 billion by 2025.
Global polymers market is estimated to reach around $ 546 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period to reach $ 693 billion by 2025. Polymers are the chains of monomer units and the physical properties of final materials are determined by the structural and chemical composition of the chain. Increasing demand for polymers from various end-user industries like healthcare, construction, packaging, automobiles, among others for the manufacturing of adhesives elastomers, and surface coatings is the key factor contributing to the growth of global polymers market. Moreover, end user industries are using polymers to substitute glass, paper and metals due to its low weight and cost, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of global polymers market over the coming years. Also, population in developing countries such as Brazil, China and India is increasing significantly, which is leading to increase in demand for essential products as well as consumers purchasing power, which in turn, is anticipated to strengthen the global polymers market through 2025.
The global polymers market is segmented based on type, product, application, and region. Based on application, the market can be segmented into packaging, electronics, food, petrochemicals, healthcare, building & construction, electronics & communication and transportation. Among them, the packaging segment dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period as well because packaging is involved in every industrial sphere, such as food packaging, medical packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging, etc.
Major players operating in the global polymers market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, INEOS AG, Eni S.p.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, LANXESS Corporation, Covestro AG and others.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021–2025
Objective of the Study:
• To analyse and forecast the market size of global polymers market.
• To classify and forecast global polymers market based on type, product, application, company and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global polymers market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global polymers market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global polymers market.
• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global polymers market.
TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of polymer manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
TechSci Research calculated the market size of global polymers market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to polymers
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as polymer manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global polymer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Market, by Type:
o Thermoplastics
o Thermosets
o Others
• Market, by Product Type:
o Polyethylene
o Polypropylene
o Polyvinyl Chloride
o Polyurethane
o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
o Polystyrene
o Others
• Market, by Application:
o Packaging
o Building and Construction
o Automotive
o Electrical and Electronic
o Household, Leisure & Sports
o Agriculture
o Others
• Market, by Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global polymer market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Profit Margin Analysis
• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.
Global Polymers Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030
