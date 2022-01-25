Global Impact Modifier Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 06:01:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global impact modifier market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand from end user industries including construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods.
Global impact modifier market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand from end user industries including construction, automotive, packaging and consumer goods. However, demand for impact modifiers is expected to fall by over 30% owing to anticipated decline in various end-use sectors due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Construction and automotive sector are being majorly hit by the spread of COVID-19, thus resulting in decline in demand for impact modifiers. Moreover, economic slowdown across the globe and decline in investments in new construction projects has drastically fallen, thus impacting the consumption of impact modifiers.
The global impact modifier market is segmented based on type of impact modifier, host polymer, end user, and region. Based on end user segmentation, the market can be fragmented into construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods and others. The construction segment is expected to continue its dominance in the global impact modifier market, followed by automotive, packaging and consumer goods end use segments. Among all the host polymer segments, PVC and PMMA are expected to dominate the market, accounting for a cumulative market share of more than 60% of the impact modifier market through 2025.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77494
Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance in the global impact modifier market through 2025. Major players operating in the global impact modifier market are Arkema Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont De Nemours, Inc, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, LG Chemical Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shandong Rulfeng Chemical Co., Ltd and others.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021–2025
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze and estimate the market size of global impact modifier market from 2015 to 2018.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global impact modifier market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
• To classify and forecast global impact modifier market based on type, host polymer, end user, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global impact modifier market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global impact modifier market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global impact modifier market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global impact modifier market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global impact modifier market.
TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of impact modifier players operating across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the market players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
TechSci Research calculated the market size of global impact modifier market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.
Key Target Audience:
• Impact Modifier manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders
• Major end users
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to impact modifier
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as impact modifier manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global impact modifier market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Impact Modifier, By Type:
o ABS
o CPE
o MBS
o Acrylic
o EPDM
o Others
• Global Impact Modifier Market, By Host Polymer:
o PVC
o PMMA
o Polyolefin
o Polyester
o Polyamide
o Others
• Global Impact Modifier Market, By End User:
o Construction
o Packaging
o Automotive
o Consumer Goods
o Others
• Global Impact Modifier Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global impact modifier market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Global Impact Modifier Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.