Author Nelson Dennis' New Book 'Three Years With Fred and Ethel' is a Delightful Tale of Nature and Human Connection Through God

NEW YORK - January 25, 2022 - (

)

Nelson Dennis, a product design engineer and proud patriarch, has completed his new book "Three Years with Fred and Ethel": a compelling tale connecting people and nature through religion.

Dennis shares, "Living on water takes one closer to nature's treasures. Few people have had the experience of interacting with nature on a very personal level. Three Years with Fred and Ethel is one of those special occasions when people and wildlife share the same space with mutual benefits for both. Animals are God's creatures created for humans' pleasure. Seeing them up close and learning their habits, communication, and personalities bring about a bond that cannot be written in words. This story attempts to do just that!"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nelson Dennis' new book provides a connection between nature and humanity through God as He intended for the two to coexist in a mutually shared space.

Readers can purchase "Three Years with Fred and Ethel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: