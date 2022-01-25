Curtis Bent's New Book 'Hangman's Bridge' is an Insightful Piece That Brings Forward the Importance of the Delta and San Joaquin Valley

CARSON CITY, Nev. - January 25, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Curtis Bent, a graduate of master's in education and four life-teaching credentials, and a dedicated man raised in San Joaquin Valley in California with an extended Italian family, has completed his most recent book "Hangman's Bridge": an interesting read that centers around the socioeconomic status of California and the significance of its waterways. Follow Lou as he takes a stand and calls out people who threaten the social and economic factors of the state.

Through a variety of activities ranging from pulling weeds in Delta asparagus and sugar beet fields to playing hang tag during a two-a-day summer football practices on Delta bridges, Curtis shares vivid experiences with the reader that the Delta and the San Joaquin Valley offer. All is not simply fun and games in Curtis' rite of passage as he becomes aware of the profound impact that water holds on his family and the environment of the state of California. Through personal experiences, Curtis shares basic facts with the reader, such as the following: it takes five gallons of water for a walnut to reach market; a levee is reinforced with junked cars for eight miles to save the agricultural fields; or there is only one river in the U.S that has not been dammed, the Yellowstone.

Through the supportive, enlivened narrative of his family, friends, and acquaintances, Curtis weaves a compelling story that includes his establishing a school for challenged youth. As the main character, Lou, processes the gathered information, Lou takes a radical stand to confront the abuses that impact our socio-economic culture. The novel culminates in a violent conclusion, to which the reader is asked, 'What would you do?'"

Published by Fulton Books, Curtis Bent's book is a striking narrative meant to disseminate information on the importance of water in the entire state of California.

There are lots of valuable insights hidden in the pages of this compelling work and the themes tackled will surely spark important discussions.

