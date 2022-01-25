Mariano F. Scandizzo's New Book 'Data Analysis for Corporate Finance' is a Functional Read on Actionable Tools to Aid Real-Life Situations and Transactions

MIAMI - January 25, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Mariano F. Scandizzo, CFA, CQF, a Chartered Financial Analyst with a BS in Economics and Postgraduate in Finance under his belt, has completed his most recent book "Data Analysis for Corporate Finance": a highly informative piece on tools that Scandizzo has researched, crafted, and implemented throughout his professional career. This read contains financial modeling solutions to guide practitioners in building financial model pipelines using SQL, Python, and MS PowerBi.

Scandizzo shares, "Have you ever tried to learn to code or to use advanced visualization tools? If so, I am sure you know how daunting it is to learn by yourself.

"Generally, tools and books follow an encyclopedism approach, i.e., books attempt to teach every feature about a coding language or tool. This implies hundreds, if not thousands of pages simply to tackle a single topic, whether SQL, Python, MS Excel, MS PowerBI, you name it. The journey from zero to hero to become proficient using numerical and visualization tools to take your career to the next level becomes an ordeal that requires years and thousands of pages just to begin putting the pieces of the puzzle together. However, the reality is that you do not need to learn absolutely every available feature to use those tools and deliver a superior project.

"Rather than teaching you about the forest, I will discuss specific trees. Why? Because once you become familiar and confident nurturing a few trees, growing a forest becomes a simple process of planting new trees. This book provides the fundamental blocks so that you can learn about financial data science and take these tools and start using them tomorrow. The scope of the selected tools will empower you to see a considerable improvement in your financial modeling skills.

The book is designed to provide corporate finance professionals the ability to start immediately using advance tools for concrete real-world tasks.

Therefore, this book is all about functionalism. It is about providing you with tools that will put you to work and dramatically change the way you analyze data. Once you see the benefits, it will become natural to keep expanding your domain knowledge, leveraging today's endless available educational resources."

Published by Fulton Books, Mariano F. Scandizzo's book is an insightful work created to widen the understanding on the art of financial modeling. The author has a flourishing career in building financial models and the publication of this book is truly a blessing for every data analyst out there.

This is recommended for individuals who work in the corporate industry.

Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Data Analysis for Corporate Finance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

