Author B. Martin Lopez's New Book, 'Go With the Flow and Find Your Way!' Encourages a Full-Bodied Mindset in Order to Achieve Goals

B. Martin Lopez, a native Californian and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has completed his new book, "Go With the Flow and Find Your Way!": an encouraging guide to a positive mindset on the path to achieving goals.

Lopez shares, "When you pursue a career path, how often do you think what is required to be a leader, achieve success, and see failure as a positive? As you read this book, you will understand how reflection, perspective, and opportunity are critical in every aspect of your life and how developing into the person you dream of being requires more from you than you think."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B. Martin Lopez's new book draws from his own experiences, especially while in the Air Force. Lopez listened to the wisdom of others in order to understand the value of viewing failure as a positive on the path to success as well as the qualities of a strong leader. The stories, examples, and insights within these pages will encourage and arm readers with the tools necessary to reach every goal.

