Sharon Tibbits's New Book 'Grandma Sharon Tibbits's Short Stories and More' Is an Enjoyable Read Across Adventures and Magical Imagination

Fulton Books author Sharon Tibbits, a loving grandmother who enjoys the outdoors, has completed her most recent book "Grandma Sharon Tibbits's Short Stories and More": a collection of fun short tales that live for the youth's colorful imagination. It happily brings journeys that explore the wonder of adventure and play.
Tibbits shares, "This book is about the ability to just close your eyes and be here with me. No more pain from being in a wheelchair, chemo, abused, or just lonely. Children will be safe in my book. It will teach them to use their imaginations. I hope it helps all the children who read it or have it read to them. It is for all colors of children, no matter the race. We all have a guardian angel, and most have their own beliefs. Not trying to change anyone's beliefs, just to have fun and kindness. No special religion in my book."
Published by Fulton Books, Sharon Tibbits's book is a colorful and vibrant illustration that will let readers' imaginations run wild and let them celebrate their childhood.
With seemingly endless fantastic stories, this is a beautiful read for all children.
Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Grandma Sharon Tibbits's Short Stories and More" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.