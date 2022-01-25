Sharon Tibbits's New Book 'Grandma Sharon Tibbits's Short Stories and More' Is an Enjoyable Read Across Adventures and Magical Imagination

FOUNTAINEBLEAU, Fla. - January 25, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Sharon Tibbits, a loving grandmother who enjoys the outdoors, has completed her most recent book "Grandma Sharon Tibbits's Short Stories and More": a collection of fun short tales that live for the youth's colorful imagination. It happily brings journeys that explore the wonder of adventure and play.

Tibbits shares, "This book is about the ability to just close your eyes and be here with me. No more pain from being in a wheelchair, chemo, abused, or just lonely. Children will be safe in my book. It will teach them to use their imaginations. I hope it helps all the children who read it or have it read to them. It is for all colors of children, no matter the race. We all have a guardian angel, and most have their own beliefs. Not trying to change anyone's beliefs, just to have fun and kindness. No special religion in my book."

Published by Fulton Books, Sharon Tibbits's book is a colorful and vibrant illustration that will let readers' imaginations run wild and let them celebrate their childhood.

With seemingly endless fantastic stories, this is a beautiful read for all children.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Grandma Sharon Tibbits's Short Stories and More" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

