Anna M. Leibrand's New Book 'Love at First Death' is a Thrilling Piece Combining Romance and Crime Fiction That is Not to Be Missed

Fulton Books author, Anna M. Leibrand, a dutiful wife and mother from New York City, has completed her most recent book "Love at First Death": an intriguing tale about a cabaret singer and a debonair stagehand as they embark on a journey full of twists and turns. As the threads of fate bring the protagonists closer together and the silly games of destiny challenge their love, will they be able to give their growing family a happy ending?
Leibrand shares, "A beautiful young cabaret singer Sarah Evans suffers heartbreak and tragedy after her father's untimely murder. Heading to Las Vegas for vacation, she meets handsome, debonair stagehand Colin Kline, whom she gives her heart to. It's love at first sight for both until she realizes her father's murderer has followed her. As Colin and Sarah fall passionately in love, she will uncover a secret of her past while they bring a serial killer to justice.
"Heading back to New York City, Colin and Sarah begin a new life, awaiting the birth of their child. They couldn't be happier until an old flame from Sarah's past suddenly turns up dead, and Colin is the prime suspect! Will Colin be cleared in time of the murder to meet his daughter and be the provider that he always wanted to be for Sarah?"
Published by Fulton Books, Anna M. Leibrand's book is the first installment to her Sarah and Colin's series. Tag along with the main couple as they prove that true love conquers all.
Gripping and heartwarming at times, this fictional volume is definitely worth the read.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase "Love at First Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
