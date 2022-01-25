Author Patty L. Young's New Book, 'Worship: Our Expression of Love', is a Spiritual Guide to Understanding Praise and Worship

SEBRING, Fla. - January 25, 2022 - (

Patty L. Young, a proud family matriarch and church minister, has completed her new book, "Worship: Our Expression of Love": a spiritual guide to understanding praise and worship.

Young shares, "We hear the words praise and worship all the time in the church world, but exactly what does that mean? It may not mean what you think. God loves us so much that in His Word, He provides us with the answer. This book will go into detail of what praise and worship actually mean throughout the scriptures, the benefits of worship, the pattern that God provides for us to worship, what pleases Him, and much more. Ultimately you will see that worship is the way that we as believers express our love for God, for who He is, and for all that He has done for us."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patty L. Young's new book is derived through her experience as a minister in her church, guiding others to a deeper connection with God.

Readers can purchase "Worship: Our Expression of Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

