Author Gordy Carlson's New Book 'Living Under Heaven's Open Windows' is a Spiritual Account That Provides Biblical Insight

Gordy Carlson, a proud husband who enjoys the great outdoors in his retirement, has completed his new book "Living Under Heaven's Open Windows": a faith-based revelation.

Carlson shares, "God said in the book of Malachi, chapter 3:10, that 'He will open the windows of Heaven and pour down a blessing for you until there is no more need.' He is so confident in this claim that the verse is preceded with the phrase 'and thereby put Me to the test.' Have you ever wondered what is the test? This book will reveal the test with simplicity and provide biblical insight into the heart and nature of our good God."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gordy Carlson's new book provides insight into the power of God so that believers may deepen their connection and faith.

