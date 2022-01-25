A Concerned Citizen's 'The American Manifesto' Brings an Illuminating Point of View That Studies Cultural Mindset of Today's America

NEW YORK - January 25, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author A Concerned Citizen has completed their most recent book "The American Manifesto": a brilliant exposition on where American culture values and societal norms go wrong. It weaves a perspective of someone looking at the United States from the outside, investigating the cultural psychology that Americans believe in.

A Concerned Citizen shares, "America is on the brink from the volatility of the disruption and unrest from 2020. The question that all Americans must ask is how did we get here and where do we go from here?"

Published by Fulton Books, A Concerned Citizen's take on the American Cultural Psychology was inspired from the arguments of scholars and other thinkers across the Arab world that it made them feel compelled to speak out by writing this book. Through this, the author wants to explore the backwardness of American ideology.

Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "The American Manifesto" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: