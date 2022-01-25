Kyle Wolfe's New Book 'American Psyche' is an Insightful Read About Societal Issues and the Impact of Eurocentric Thinking

Fulton Books author, Kyle Wolfe, a writer who spent time in federal detention who holds an associates in science in human services, has completed his first piece "American Psyche": an interesting compendium of essays that carry one's perception of the world. It is from the point of view of someone who identifies himself as counter-culture and a social worker. Here, he attempts to point out the core of society's major problems.
Wolfe shares, "American Psyche's central theme of dominance and return to the tribal roots of human nature is especially relevant with prison culture but is also present in the workplace, romantic relationships, and during everyday interactions. The problem outlined in this piece is that Eurocentric thinking is the root cause of many of the world's problems. Americans stuck in the vicious ego-cycle described in American Psyche are not just suffering but attempting to solve problems of their own creation with the very logic that created them."
Published by Fulton Books, Kyle Wolfe's first piece is a well-written manuscript that explores humanity and society from a personal perspective. In these expositions, the author aims to share his piece on trauma rooted from social influences.
Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase "American Psyche" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.