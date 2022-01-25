Kyle Wolfe's New Book 'American Psyche' is an Insightful Read About Societal Issues and the Impact of Eurocentric Thinking

RUTLAND, Vt. - January 25, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author, Kyle Wolfe, a writer who spent time in federal detention who holds an associates in science in human services, has completed his first piece "American Psyche": an interesting compendium of essays that carry one's perception of the world. It is from the point of view of someone who identifies himself as counter-culture and a social worker. Here, he attempts to point out the core of society's major problems.

Wolfe shares, "American Psyche's central theme of dominance and return to the tribal roots of human nature is especially relevant with prison culture but is also present in the workplace, romantic relationships, and during everyday interactions. The problem outlined in this piece is that Eurocentric thinking is the root cause of many of the world's problems. Americans stuck in the vicious ego-cycle described in American Psyche are not just suffering but attempting to solve problems of their own creation with the very logic that created them."

Published by Fulton Books, Kyle Wolfe's first piece is a well-written manuscript that explores humanity and society from a personal perspective. In these expositions, the author aims to share his piece on trauma rooted from social influences.

Readers who wish to experience this reflective work can purchase "American Psyche" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: