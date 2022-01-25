Author Caroline Steele's New Book 'Autumn Festival' is the Delightful Tale of Little Mai Who Worries Over Missing Moon Cakes for the Traditional Fall Festival

HARLINGEN, Texas - January 25, 2022 - (

Caroline Steele, a South Texas resident with a love of travel and writing, completed her new book "Autumn Festival": a delightful tale of tradition, childlike curiosity and excitement.

Steele shares, "The days were getting shorter and the nights cooler; the moon a little fuller and brighter each night. It would soon be her favorite holiday—Autumn Festival.

Little Mai—who has bright, almond-shaped eyes and straight, blue-black hair just touching her ear lobes—looked forward to this family holiday even though her extended family lived too far away to join her, her brothers, and her parents. The family dinner was always special under the stars and bright moon. Her face, round as the full moon, would light up as she listened to the storyteller tell tales about the lady in the moon after the meal."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Caroline Steele's new book encompasses family, tradition and culture in a tale that is sure to delight.

Readers can purchase "Autumn Festival" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

