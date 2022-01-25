ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Author Caroline Steele's New Book 'Autumn Festival' is the Delightful Tale of Little Mai Who Worries Over Missing Moon Cakes for the Traditional Fall Festival

by Newswire
January 25, 2022 6:00 AM | 2 min read
Recent release 'Autumn Festival' from Covenant Books author Caroline Steele is a vibrant and whimsical tale of Little Mai who traditionally helps her mom buy the moon cake for the annual fall festival. Unable to accompany her mom, Little Mai suspects that her mom bought and hid the cake while she was at school and goes to the pantry in search of the hidden moon cake.

HARLINGEN, Texas - January 25, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

Caroline Steele, a South Texas resident with a love of travel and writing, completed her new book "Autumn Festival": a delightful tale of tradition, childlike curiosity and excitement.

Steele shares, "The days were getting shorter and the nights cooler; the moon a little fuller and brighter each night. It would soon be her favorite holiday—Autumn Festival.

Little Mai—who has bright, almond-shaped eyes and straight, blue-black hair just touching her ear lobes—looked forward to this family holiday even though her extended family lived too far away to join her, her brothers, and her parents. The family dinner was always special under the stars and bright moon. Her face, round as the full moon, would light up as she listened to the storyteller tell tales about the lady in the moon after the meal."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Caroline Steele's new book encompasses family, tradition and culture in a tale that is sure to delight.

Readers can purchase "Autumn Festival" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.   




Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
Author Caroline Steele's New Book 'Autumn Festival' is the Delightful Tale of Little Mai Who Worries Over Missing Moon Cakes for the Traditional Fall Festival

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.