Mary and Tom Lyons' New Book 'Ezekiel and Bowie Start Kindergarten' Follows the Thrilling Tale of a Deaf Dog and His Escapades

WOODBINE, N.J. - January 25, 2022 - (

)

Mary Lyons, a retired special education teacher of forty-three years, and Tom Lyons, an electrician for over thirty-five years, have completed their new book, "Ezekiel and Bowie Start Kindergarten": an amusing illustration that carries the story of a deaf boxer. Ezekiel is stoked for his first day of school because with this, he'll face more exciting days and encounters with new friends.

The authors share, "This is a heartwarming story about a seven-year-old deaf boxer, Ezekiel. After he tries to help Mom clean the house (book 1), he gets into a lot of trouble. Mom sends him outside to help Dad clean the yard (book 2). Even though Ezekiel tries hard to help Dad, he continues to get into trouble. Mom and Dad decide to send Ezekiel to school. He starts kindergarten in the fall with his best friend, Bowie. You will love every minute of their adventures. All the pictures are actual photos"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary and Tom Lyons' new book is about friendship and family. Here, a dog's story gives the readers a heart-stirring experience that will move them and make them feel a lot of emotions.

Coupled with pictures the authors provided, the reader will get to know Ezekiel better.

Readers can purchase "Ezekiel and Bowie Start Kindergarten" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: