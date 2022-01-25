Cet Johnson's New Book 'Graham' is an Enlivening Narrative That Reminisces the Life of a Black Man Whose Legacy Remains Remarkable

Fulton Books author Cet Johnson, a notable man who was awarded with two expert small arms marksmanship medal and a commendation medal in the army, has completed his most recent book "Graham": an insightful journey of a Black man who worked from sunup to sundown on hundreds of acres of land owned by a White man. His family tended to the land for many years before their hard work paid off.
As seen through the perspective of his grandson, this is an astonishing tale of a dedicated person whose success naturally contributed to the comfortable life of his loved ones.
Published by Fulton Books, Cet Johnson's book is a heartening record of family history as seen, heard, and experienced by the author himself. In this inviting story, he presents his farm life and how great of a man his grandpa was.
The author also included photographs of the places and people that add more depth to his storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Graham" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
