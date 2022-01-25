Marisa Saint Martin's New Book 'Tails of Wisdom' Is a Fascinating Read on the Lessons a Person Can Learn From Their Cute and Fluffy Fur Friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - January 25, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Marisa Saint Martin, a medical doctor who specializes in transfusion medicine, a mindfulness and meditation teacher, a notable life coach, has completed her most recent book "Tails of Wisdom": a transformative piece that presents the influence of dogs around humans. It is a collection of heartwarming stories on loyalty, mindfulness, resilience, playfulness, and forgiveness.

Saint Martin shares, "In a world full of challenges and unpredictability, we look for ways of unlocking pathways to joy and happiness. This book invites the reader to pause and look inward while witnessing the gifts our dogs bring to our daily experiences - gifts that go beyond companionship and protection.

"As we tune in to ourselves and pay attention to our surroundings, our dogs and their behaviors remind us of new opportunities to find joy, wellness, and a renewed way of walking through life. Each one of the true short stories in this book offers a nugget of wisdom that connects our dogs' lives to the vision of our individual existence."

Published by Fulton Books, Marisa Saint Martin's book is an enthralling read that conveys the positive impact of dogs in a person's daily life.

Indeed, a dog is called man's best friend for a reason.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Tails of Wisdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: