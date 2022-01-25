Marisa Saint Martin's New Book 'Tails of Wisdom' Is a Fascinating Read on the Lessons a Person Can Learn From Their Cute and Fluffy Fur Friends

Fulton Books author Marisa Saint Martin, a medical doctor who specializes in transfusion medicine, a mindfulness and meditation teacher, a notable life coach, has completed her most recent book "Tails of Wisdom": a transformative piece that presents the influence of dogs around humans. It is a collection of heartwarming stories on loyalty, mindfulness, resilience, playfulness, and forgiveness.
Saint Martin shares, "In a world full of challenges and unpredictability, we look for ways of unlocking pathways to joy and happiness. This book invites the reader to pause and look inward while witnessing the gifts our dogs bring to our daily experiences - gifts that go beyond companionship and protection.
"As we tune in to ourselves and pay attention to our surroundings, our dogs and their behaviors remind us of new opportunities to find joy, wellness, and a renewed way of walking through life. Each one of the true short stories in this book offers a nugget of wisdom that connects our dogs' lives to the vision of our individual existence."
Published by Fulton Books, Marisa Saint Martin's book is an enthralling read that conveys the positive impact of dogs in a person's daily life.
Indeed, a dog is called man's best friend for a reason.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Tails of Wisdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.