Global Colorants Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:58:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global colorants market is segmented based on type, end user industry, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into dyes, pigments, masterbatches and color concentrates.



Global colorants market is forecast to witness a CAGR of around 9% during 2020 – 2025. The market is driven by rising inclination of consumers towards innovative and appealing shades of packaged products and items. Moreover, increasing need for dyestuff in numerous end-use segments such as plastics industry, food industry, among others, is positively impacting the market growth. Also, growing awareness pertaining to advantages of natural colorants in terms of providing health benefits coupled with favorable government policies is further expected to augment market growth over the next few years.

The global colorants market is segmented based on type, end user industry, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into dyes, pigments, masterbatches and color concentrates. Out of which, the dyes segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the higher demand for dyes from textile industry across the globe. In addition to this, rising use of dyes in various end user industries such as food processing and packaging is another factor which is spurring the growth of the segment.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77503

In terms of end user industry, the market is fragmented into packaging, building & construction, automotive, textiles, paper & printing and others. Out of these, the paper & printing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, followed by paints & coatings, textiles, packaging and plastics segments.

Major players operating in the global colorants market are Clariant AG, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Cabot Corporation, LANXESS AG, PolyOne Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Ampacet Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Atul Ltd., Chromatech Incorporated, Ferro Corporation and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of global colorants market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global colorants market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global colorants market based on type, color, end user industry, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global colorants market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global colorants market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global colorants market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global colorants market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global colorants market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global colorants market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the market players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the key manufacturers and their presence across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of global colorants market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Colorant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Major End Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to colorants

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global colorants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Dyes

o Pigments

o Masterbatches

o Color Concentrates

• Market, By Color:

o Natural

o Synthetic

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Packaging

o Building & Construction

o Automotive

o Textiles

o Paper & Printing

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global colorants market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Colorants Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.