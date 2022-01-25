India Synthetic Paper Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:59:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- India synthetic paper market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 13% during 2020 - 2024. Synthetic paper is emerging as a replacement for natural pulp-based paper in the areas where there is scarcity of trees.



India synthetic paper market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 13% during 2020 - 2024. Synthetic paper is emerging as a replacement for natural pulp-based paper in the areas where there is scarcity of trees. Over the years, synthetic paper has created a niche market for itself, resulting in rising adoption across various end use industries.



Different physical and chemical attributes of synthetic paper give it an advantage over the ordinary paper. Synthetic paper is eco-friendly, completely recyclable, inorganic, resistant to water, stains, chemicals and oily substances. Additionally, it is non-tearable and can withstand high temperatures. Synthetic paper is also resistant to sunlight and ultra-violet radiations, thereby making it ideal for use in different outdoor applications.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77497



India synthetic paper market is segmented based on product type, application, region and company. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene [BOPP], High Density Polyethylene [HDPE] and others. Among these, BOPP segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, which can be attributed to the increase in demand for frozen food, packaging & labelling, newspapers, maps, business cards and others. On the other hand, HDPE is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period owing to its chemical resistance properties, which have led to its widespread use. Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into label and non-label synthetic paper. Out of these, non-label synthetic paper market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rise in demand for various printing applications such as maps, banners, charts and others.



Major players operating in India synthetic paper market include Cosmo Films Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., E.I. DuPont India Private Limited, Yupo corporation, PPG coatings India Private Ltd., Toyobo India Private Ltd., Kaveri Metallising & Coating Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Fresco Print Pack Pvt. Ltd., JK Paper Ltd., Bio Green Papers Ltd., Epson India Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India synthetic paper market.

• To classify and forecast India synthetic paper market based on product type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India synthetic paper market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India synthetic paper market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India synthetic paper market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India synthetic paper market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of India synthetic paper market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Synthetic paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to synthetic papers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India synthetic paper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene [BOPP]

o High Density Polyethylene [HDPE]

• Market, By Application:

o Label

o Non-Label

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India synthetic paper market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Synthetic Paper Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.