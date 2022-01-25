Global Oncolytic Virus Threapy Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2028 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:59:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market The oncolytic virus therapy is a treatment method that directly acts on tumor cells. The principle is to genetically modify naturally occurring viruses with weaker pathogenicity to form oncolytic virus (OV),



Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market The oncolytic virus therapy is a treatment method that directly acts on tumor cells. The principle is to genetically modify naturally occurring viruses with weaker pathogenicity to form oncolytic virus (OV), which uses the aberrations in cancer cells. The global oncolytic virus therapy market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 27.29% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2028. Factors such as the rapid advancements in healthcare sector, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the surge in cancer cases are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of around USD 106o Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of close to USD 160 Million in the year 2019.

The global oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented by numerous segments which include segmentation by therapy type, virus type, indication, demography, end-user, and by region. Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into HSV-based oncolytic virus therapy, adenovirus-based oncolytic virus therapy, reovirus, poxviruses, Newcastle disease virus (NDV), and others. Amongst these segments, the adenovirus-based oncolytic virus therapy segment held the highest market share of about 30% in 2019 and is further projected to grab a significant market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World, out of which, the market in North America registered the largest market revenue of close to USD 70 Million in 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 510 Million approximately by the end of 2028.

Some of the leading market players in the global oncolytic virus therapy market are Amgen Inc., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Oncolys BioPharma Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd., Oncorus, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Vyriad, Transgene sa, Lokon Pharma AB, Pfizer Inc., and others.

Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market TOC



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.2.1. Manufacturers

3.2.2. End-Users

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary - Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market (2019-2028)

5. Analysis of Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth drivers

5.2. Opportunities

5.3. Market Trends

5.4. Restraints

