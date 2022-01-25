Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:57:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market stood at around $ 191 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass $ 227 million by 2025, predominantly on account of growing demand from the global automotive industry.



Global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market stood at around $ 191 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass $ 227 million by 2025, predominantly on account of growing demand from the global automotive industry. Hotmelt adhesive, also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive, which is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters, designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. Other major demand generators of acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent include medical and construction sectors. Moreover, food & beverages companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable packaging, which offers high shelf-life, especially in case of ready-to-eat food/beverages. Therefore, adhesives and tapes are manufactured using acrylic hotmelt resins as they exhibit resistance to humidity and moisture, which helps maintain the uncontaminated state of food, thereby increasing shelf-life. Such change in packaging patterns is anticipated to back the market growth over the next five years.



In 2019, Europe held the largest share with Germany grabbing the top spot in the region, owing to strong demand for acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agents from automotive industry. Moreover, ability of these adhesive agents to provide a superior bond and strong resistance against heat, moisture, and chemicals and to reduce vehicle weight and boost increase fuel efficiency is likely to augment market growth during the forecast years.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To outline, classify and estimate the global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market on the basis of application, active content and regional distribution.

• To study and forecast the global market size of the acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent, in terms of value and volume.

• To understand the regional market structure of acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market, namely – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, government policy and investments, new entrants in the global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent worldwide.

Global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market dominated by BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, DIC Corporation, Estron Chemicals Inc., and Pioneer Chemical Co., Ltd.



TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of leading acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, manufacturing plant locations, prices of products and competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the applications and regional presence of all major acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent manufacturers across the globe.



TechSci Research calculated the market size for global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers' value sales data for standard regions (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America) was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources, secondary sources directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent manufacturers, distributors, dealers, customers and policy makers, etc., which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Automotive

o Medical

o Construction

o Infrastructure

o Consumer Durables

o Food & Beverages

o Personal Care

o Others

• Market, By Active Content:

o Up to 20 Percent

o 21-40 Percent

o Above 40 Percent

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Indonesia

 Rest of APAC

o North America

 US

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 U.K.

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

 Turkey

 UAE

 Iran

 South Africa

 Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

 Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players on the basis of product portfolio, production plants, market pricing, sales footprint, target customer types, etc.

• Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major countries.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Customer Profiling

• List of current suppliers of acrylic resin hotmelt adhesive agent.

