BNB Superheroes, A Unique DeFi Token with Endless 2D Runner Game, Had an Epic Launch on PancakeSwap Despite the Bearish Market Trend

Leeds, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - BNB Superheroes, launched on 17th January 2022, is a play-to-earn game where users can play the most exciting fun game with unique characters and get tokens airdropped for holding a specific amount of tokens.
The BNBSuperheroes team is a five-person team that performs interdependent activities in order to complete a shared objective on the aforementioned subject with years of trading experience in the Crypto Market and also a huge reputation in various crypto communities across the world.
BNBSuperHeroes.
BNBSuperheroes is a play-to-earn token game built on the Binance network and kicked off as a 2D runner game. The project's long-term vision is to offer a 3D gaming experience that will provide addictive in-game experience and competitive gameplay at all skill levels by additionally improving the player's chances at obtaining BSH platform tokens through pre-scheduled airdrops.
Figure 1: The BSH Token is launched, with the goal of bringing major changes to the cryptocurrency industry.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8513/111505_09d3b32784abab39_001full.jpg
Key Features
- Play and earn BSH platform tokens for airdrops.
- The free-to-play and earn allows gamers to get BSH tokens completely free without any financial commitment at the 2D stage.
- Long-term plan is to have a function that allows players to earn in-game resources that are tokenized on the blockchain like NFTs at the 3D game stage.
- Multi-Chain integration across multiple networks like Ethereum Smart Mainnet and other smart networks.
TOKENOMICS
The smart contract is designed to charge buyers and sellers different taxes. Buyers are taxed at 0% while sellers will attract 8% tax.
The contract automatically shares dividends that are distributed to game airdrops, marketing and liquidity pool as well as buy back.
The distribution is:
- Game airdrop 2% to ensure an availability of tokens to be distributed to gamers every week.
- Marketing 2% for continuous marketing to reach a wide range of users.
- Liquidity 3% to maintain a health chart.
- Buyback 1% to buy back token dumps by game airdrop sellers.
The total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens; 44% presale and starting liquidity while 10% was dedicated to private sale and the rest in circulation with no team tokens. The team also invested like every other investor.
Social Media Handles:
Telegram: https://t.me/BNBsuperheroes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bnb_superheroes
Audits: https://www.certik.com/projects/bnbsuperheroes
Company Name: BNBSuperHeroes
Email: contact@bnbsuperheroes.com
Website: https://bnbsuperheroes.com/
