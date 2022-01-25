Western Europe Image Guided ENT Surgery Systems Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2029 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:51:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- The image guided devices are the devices which are used to assist in different types of ENT surgical procedures. The Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is anticipated



The image guided devices are the devices which are used to assist in different types of ENT surgical procedures. The Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2029. Factors such as the growing focus on developing healthcare infrastructure of the nations in Western European region, along with the rising expenditure on health amongst these countries are anticipated to drive the market growth. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of about USD 120260 Thousand by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of around USD 59200 Thousand in 2020.

The Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by surgery type, procedure, end-user, and by region. On the basis of surgery type, the market is segmented into ear, nose, and throat. Out of these segments, the nose segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and further cross USD 53050 Thousand by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of USD 25470 Thousand approximately in 2020.

On the basis of regional analysis, the Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is segmented into Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Western Europe. Out of the market in these nations, the market in Germany is anticipated to hold the highest market share over the forecast period and further reach a revenue of around USD 32830 Thousand by the end of 2029.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market that are included in our report are Stryker, KARL STORZ GmbH, Brainlab AG, Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, Collin SAS, and others.

