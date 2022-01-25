India Commercial Sanitization Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:49:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- India commercial sanitization market stood at around USD 611 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% until 2025.



India commercial sanitization market stood at around USD 611 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% until 2025. The commercial sanitization market is driven by increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, unlocking of the country to boost economy, resume of air and train travel coupled with opening of malls, offices and other commercial buildings are the major factors propelling demand for commercial sanitization. Demand for commercial sanitation has significantly increased in 2020 owing to increasing government focus on maintaining clean, hygienic and virus free environment across the country.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of COVID-19 cases reported crossed 2 million on 7th Aug 2020. The Government has set up many institutional quarantine centers to stop the spread of the virus, and these centres are sanitized at regular time intervals. Moreover, sanitization at hospitals and Coronavirus hot spots are resulting in higher sanitization activity across the country. The commercial sanitization market is segmented based on ingredients, end use, distribution channel, company and region. Based on ingredients, the market is segmented into Ethanol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, Sodium Hypochlorite, Chloroxylenol / Benzalkonium Chlorine and Others. Sodium Hypochlorite holds the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during forecast period due to its low cost, better availability and WHO guideline supporting its use as a commercial sanitization.

West India dominated the country's commercial sanitizer market in 2020 due to maximum number of COVID-19 cases reported in the region, which leads to increase in sanitizing activity to stop the spread of virus in the region and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The major players operating in the commercial sanitization market are Ecolab India, Acuro Organics Limited, Diversey India Pvt Ltd, Satol Chemicals, Deepak Phenolics, Buzil Rossari Pvt Ltd, DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited, and Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyse and forecast the market size of India commercial sanitization market

• To classify and forecast India commercial sanitization market based on ingredient type, by end user, by distribution channel, regional distribution and by company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India commercial sanitization market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India commercial sanitization market

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India commercial sanitization market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India commercial sanitization market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the India commercial sanitization market

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of commercial sanitizer manufacturers across India. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzing the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the country.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of India commercial sanitization market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various categories across various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Commercial Sanitizer products manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Commercial Sanitization market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India commercial sanitization market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Ingredient Type

o Ethanol

o Iso Propyl Alcohol

o Sodium Hypochlorite

o Chloroxylenol / Benzalkonium Chloride

o Others

• Market, By End User

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Infrastructure

o Hospital

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Store based

o Non-Store based

• Market, By Region:

o West

o South

o North

o East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India commercial sanitization market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

