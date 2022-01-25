NA and Europe Dental Composites Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2028 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:49:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America and Europe Dental Composites Market Dental composites are used widely across the world for various restorative procedures including fillings, crowns, teeth reshaping, and others.



North America and Europe Dental Composites Market Dental composites are used widely across the world for various restorative procedures including fillings, crowns, teeth reshaping, and others. The application of dental composites is growing significantly in dentistry as compared to its other counterparts such as dental amalgams and ceramics. The dental composites market in North America is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028, while that in Europe is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising number of dental surgeries, backed by the increasing prevalence of oral disorders, and the rising awareness amongst individuals in both these regions to diagnose and treat at an early stage, is anticipated to drive the market growth. Moreover, factors such as the growing healthcare expenditure and the rapid advancements in oral health are expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth. The market in North America is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 290.0 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of about USD 224.0 Million in the year 2019, while that in Europe is projected to touch a revenue of over USD 380.0 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue near to USD 300.0 Million in the year 2019.

The North America and Europe dental composites market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by physical state, material type, composite type, filling type, application, end-user, and by region. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental colleges, and dental clinics. The market is further segmented by composite type into hybrid resin composite, nano-filled resin composite, nano-hybrid resin composite, macro-filled resin composite, micro-filled resin composite, and others. In the year 2028, in North America, the nano-hybrid resin composite segment w.r.t dental hospitals segment is anticipated to attain the largest revenue of close to USD 30.0 Million. Further, the segment garnered a revenue of over USD 24.0 Million in 2019.

The North America dental composites market is segmented into the United States and Canada, while the market in Europe is segmented into Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Germany, in Europe, attained the second-largest revenue of USD 58.0 Million respectively in the year 2019, and is further expected to cross USD 75.0 Million by the end of 2029. While in the U.S., in North America, the market is expected to garner the highest market share during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the North America and Europe dental composites market that are included in our report are BISCO, Inc., SHOFU INC., Centrix, Inc., Septodont Holding, COLTENE Group, SDI Limited, Cosmedent, Inc., Pentron (Kerr Corporation), Zest Dental Solutions, Kulzer GmbH, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., VOCO GmbH, Henry Schein, Inc., 3M Company, GC America Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., and others.

