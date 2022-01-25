Oxygen Free Copper Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:48:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Oxygen Free Copper Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for oxygen free copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.4% globally during the forecast period. Oxygen-free copper is a category of highly conductive wrought copper alloys that have been electrolytically optimized to minimize oxygen levels to or below 0.001 percent. Increasing demand from semiconductor has been driving the market growth.



- However, the high cost of copper and the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

- Growing oxygen-free copper application in a wide range of electronics are likely to provide opportunities for the oxygen-free copper market over the next five years.

- The electrical & electronics industry is the most dominating end-user industry for the market studied.

- Asia Pacific region dominated across the world with increasing consumption from countries like China and India.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113815



Key Market Trends



Electrical and Electronics Industry to Dominate the Market



- The electrical and electronics industry stands to be the dominating segment owing to wide consumption in the manufacturing of semiconductors and superconductors.

- Oxygen-free copper is commonly used in manufacturing applications such as the manufacture of semiconductors and superconductors, and high-vacuum systems such as particle accelerators requiring plasma deposition.

- The use of oxygen-free materials is critical in these applications, as the presence of oxygen or some other impurity contributes to unwanted chemical reactions with the materials used in the system.

- Oxygen-free copper witnessing growth in consumption due to wide application in printed circuit boards, microwave tubes, vacuum capacitors, vacuum interrupters, vacuum seals, waveguides, and vacuum tubes for radio and TV transmitters and magnetrons.

- The exponential growth in the number of electronic gadgets across the globe, such as mobile phones, smart devices, tablets, and TV sets, is expected to drive the demand of oxygen free copper over the forecast period.

- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the oxygen free copper market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia Pacific market is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for electronic semiconductor devices in developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India.

- Demand for consumer devices, such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, and other medical electronics products, is growing rapidly through the Asia-Pacific region, with India and China projected to remain at the top of market growth.

- According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China is the world's largest producer of consumer electronics with more than 60% global share.

- In India, the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) scheme has been launched by the government to boost electric vehicle manufacturing, which aims to achieve production of around 7 million EVs (Electric Vehicles) by 2020.

- The Asia-Pacific energy sector is also thriving, owing to the high demand for energy. The rapidly growing industrial sector is one of the key factors driving the energy demand in the region.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are like to contribute to the increasing demand for oxygen free copper consumption in the region, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global oxygen free copper market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are Copper Braid Products, Hussey Copper, Aviva Metals, KGHM, and KME Mansfeld GmbH amongst others.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113815

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Semiconductor

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Copper

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 CU-OF

5.1.2 CU-OFE

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Wires

5.2.2 Strips

5.2.3 Busbars and Rods

5.2.4 Others

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aviva Metals

6.4.2 Citizen Metalloys Limited

6.4.3 Copper Braid Products

6.4.4 Cupori Oy

6.4.5 Farmers Copper

6.4.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

6.4.7 Hussey Copper

6.4.8 KGHM

6.4.9 KME Mansfeld GmbH

6.4.10 Metrod Holdings Berhad

6.4.11 Pan Pacific Copper co., ltd.

6.4.12 Sam Dong America

6.4.13 Sequoia Brass & Copper.

6.4.14 Shanghai Metal



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Oxygen Free Copper Application in Wide Range of Electronics

7.2 Other Opportunities

Request For Full Report >> Oxygen Free Copper Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Oxygen Free Copper Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.