Oxygen Free Copper Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:48:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- Oxygen Free Copper Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The market for oxygen free copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.4% globally during the forecast period. Oxygen-free copper is a category of highly conductive wrought copper alloys that have been electrolytically optimized to minimize oxygen levels to or below 0.001 percent. Increasing demand from semiconductor has been driving the market growth.
- However, the high cost of copper and the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
- Growing oxygen-free copper application in a wide range of electronics are likely to provide opportunities for the oxygen-free copper market over the next five years.
- The electrical & electronics industry is the most dominating end-user industry for the market studied.
- Asia Pacific region dominated across the world with increasing consumption from countries like China and India.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113815
Key Market Trends
Electrical and Electronics Industry to Dominate the Market
- The electrical and electronics industry stands to be the dominating segment owing to wide consumption in the manufacturing of semiconductors and superconductors.
- Oxygen-free copper is commonly used in manufacturing applications such as the manufacture of semiconductors and superconductors, and high-vacuum systems such as particle accelerators requiring plasma deposition.
- The use of oxygen-free materials is critical in these applications, as the presence of oxygen or some other impurity contributes to unwanted chemical reactions with the materials used in the system.
- Oxygen-free copper witnessing growth in consumption due to wide application in printed circuit boards, microwave tubes, vacuum capacitors, vacuum interrupters, vacuum seals, waveguides, and vacuum tubes for radio and TV transmitters and magnetrons.
- The exponential growth in the number of electronic gadgets across the globe, such as mobile phones, smart devices, tablets, and TV sets, is expected to drive the demand of oxygen free copper over the forecast period.
- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the oxygen free copper market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
- Asia Pacific market is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for electronic semiconductor devices in developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India.
- Demand for consumer devices, such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, and other medical electronics products, is growing rapidly through the Asia-Pacific region, with India and China projected to remain at the top of market growth.
- According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China is the world's largest producer of consumer electronics with more than 60% global share.
- In India, the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) scheme has been launched by the government to boost electric vehicle manufacturing, which aims to achieve production of around 7 million EVs (Electric Vehicles) by 2020.
- The Asia-Pacific energy sector is also thriving, owing to the high demand for energy. The rapidly growing industrial sector is one of the key factors driving the energy demand in the region.
- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are like to contribute to the increasing demand for oxygen free copper consumption in the region, during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The global oxygen free copper market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share. Some of the major companies are Copper Braid Products, Hussey Copper, Aviva Metals, KGHM, and KME Mansfeld GmbH amongst others.
Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113815
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Semiconductor
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Copper
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Grade
5.1.1 CU-OF
5.1.2 CU-OFE
5.2 Product
5.2.1 Wires
5.2.2 Strips
5.2.3 Busbars and Rods
5.2.4 Others
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Electrical and Electronics
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Industrial
5.3.4 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Aviva Metals
6.4.2 Citizen Metalloys Limited
6.4.3 Copper Braid Products
6.4.4 Cupori Oy
6.4.5 Farmers Copper
6.4.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
6.4.7 Hussey Copper
6.4.8 KGHM
6.4.9 KME Mansfeld GmbH
6.4.10 Metrod Holdings Berhad
6.4.11 Pan Pacific Copper co., ltd.
6.4.12 Sam Dong America
6.4.13 Sequoia Brass & Copper.
6.4.14 Shanghai Metal
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Oxygen Free Copper Application in Wide Range of Electronics
7.2 Other Opportunities
Request For Full Report >> Oxygen Free Copper Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Oxygen Free Copper Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.