3D Printing Powder Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast Assumptions

The market for 3D printing powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% globally during the forecast period.



Increasing applications for automobiles and aerospace industries and growing demand from the medical sector are driving the market growth.



The outbreak of COVID-19 and other reasons are expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Automobile Sector



- 3D printing powder is used in different processes in additive manufacturing and it is being majorly used in automobile, aerospace, and defense products. 3D printing hardware builds an object by selectively sticking together successive layers of very fine powder.

- Various forms of powder adhesion are commonly used to 3D print, using a wide range of materials. These include nylon, bio-plastics, ceramics, wax, bronze, stainless steel, cobalt chrome, and titanium.

- Generally, the properties of 3D printing powder include good size distribution and morphology, high density, compressibility, good surface area, flowability, and thermal properties, etc.

- 3D printing powder finds applications in the automobile sector in the form of housing and brackets, turbochargers, tire molds, transmission plates, control valves and pumps, cooling vents, body panels, dashboards, seat frames prototyping, bumpers, and other engine components.

- Also, 3D printing powder helps in vehicle weight reduction processes that support in increasing the performance and efficiency of the vehicles.

- The impact of the COVID-19 lockdown is expected to decrease the usage and demand for 3D printing powder from different sectors.

- Increasing applications for rapid prototyping, also growing demand for the aerospace sector, technological advancements in automobiles in developing regions are driving the demand for 3D printing powder market through the years to come.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed automobile sector in China, Korea, Japan, and India, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the medical and aerospace technologies through the years.

- 3D printing powder can be used for manufacturing various components in the aerospace sector such as transition ducts, engine components, aircraft landing gear rotor blades, spray bars, flame holders, liners, carrier rings, corrosion-resistant components.

- The growing production and assembly bases for aerospace components in the Asia-Pacific regions in recent years are expected to provide scope for the consumption of 3D printed components and powders in the near future.

- In Asia-Pacific, the growth in medical technology in developing countries is immense. The need for customized implants like tooth crowns, hearing aids, and orthopedic replacement parts have been supporting the expansion of the medical industry.

- The growth in aerospace and defense sectors in China, Japan, Korea, and India, increasing architectural and construction industries in developing countries and tremendous growth in the medical sector is expected to drive the market for 3D printing powder through the years to come.



Competitive Landscape



The global 3d printing powder is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players occupying a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Sandvik AB, Arkema, BASF SE, GKN plc and Evonik Industries, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications in Aerospace and Automobile Industries

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Medical Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Powder Type

5.1.1 Plastic Powder

5.1.2 Metal Powder

5.1.3 Ceramic Powder

5.1.4 Glass Powder

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Architecture

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arcam AB

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Erasteel

6.4.5 Exone GmbH

6.4.6 GKN plc

6.4.7 Hoganas AB

6.4.8 Evonik Industries

6.4.9 Metalysis

6.4.10 Sandvik AB



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovations in Architectural Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

