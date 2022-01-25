High-Performance Polyamides Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:48:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- High-Performance Polyamides Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for high-performance polyamides is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% globally during the forecast period.



Increasing applications for high-performance polymers and growing demand from the automobile industry are driving the market growth.



High cost, the threat from substitutes, and the impact of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Automobile Sector



- High-Performance Polyamides (HPPA) are the type of synthetic thermoplastic resins from the polyamide family. HPP's are majorly being used for automobiles, defense, medical, and consumer electronic goods.

- The use of engineering thermoplastics in automotive components has grown significantly over the last ten years with many new applications in powertrain, electrical components, chassis, trim components, fuel and coolant line, thermostat housing, air coolers, coolant pumps, and other vehicle areas.

- The properties of HPPA include high melting point, flame resistance, dimensional stability, highly crystalline, high tensile strength, reduced absorption of moisture, good impact strength and chemical resistance, and many more.

- In recent years, temperatures in the engine compartment have been rising because of reduced space and more powerful engines. The temperature resistance of plastics parts has consequently become even more critical.

- Weight reduction also continues to be a vital parameter to help reduce fuel consumption. These factors are expected to lead to increased use of polymers with higher temperature performance such as PPAs.

- Recently, the outbreak of COVID-19 in all regions is expected to decrease the demand for HPPA from the automotive and other end-user industries in short term.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market in the coming years



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed automobile sector in China, Korea, Japan, and India, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the industrial and electronics sectors through the years.

- High-performance polymers are being used in electronics in recent times. The demand for HPPAs from the electronic sector has been rising due to its properties. They use majorly in smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops. Lithium-Ion batteries, wire, and cables in electronic vehicles are forecasted to drive the HPPA market in the coming years.

- According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), although there's a decline in 2019, Asia-Pacific leads the global automobile production in recent years. China is the largest producer of automobiles and China alone produced 2,57,20,665 vehicles in 2019.

- Also, industrial segments such as oil and gas and energy are growing continuously in the Asia-Pacific region are also one of the reasons to increase the demand for HPPA in various applications.

- The continuous growth in the medical sector, increasing demand from automobile and aerospace and defense sectors, are expected to drive the market for high-performance polyamides through the years to come.



Competitive Landscape



The global high-performance polyamides market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players occupying a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Solvay S.A., and BASF SE, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications for High-Performance Polymers

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Automobile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High cost and Impact of COVID-19

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polyamide 11

5.1.2 Polyamide 46

5.1.3 Polyphthalamides

5.1.4 Polyamide 6T

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema SA

6.4.2 Asahi Kasei

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 DuPont

6.4.5 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.6 Lanxess

6.4.7 Mitsui Chemicals

6.4.8 Solvay S.A.

6.4.9 Teknor Apex Company

6.4.10 Toray Industries Inc



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

