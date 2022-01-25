Western Europe Power Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2029 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:47:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2029. Factors such as the growing burden of upper respiratory infections amongst individuals in the region



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2029. Factors such as the growing burden of upper respiratory infections amongst individuals in the region, followed by the growing incidences of non-communicable respiratory diseases globally, and the rising number of rhinoplasty surgeries, are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 94020 Thousands by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of around USD 52820 Thousands in the year 2020.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by device type, procedure, end-user, and by region. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, and individual ENT clinics. In the year 2020, the hospital segment garnered the highest market share and also attain the largest market revenue of about USD 29950 Thousands, and is further projected to touch close to USD 53120 Thousands by the end of 2029.

On the basis of country, the Western Europe power market for sinus surgery is segmented into Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, UK, and the Rest of Western Europe. By the end of 2029, the market in Germany is expected to hold the largest market revenue of over USD 23960 Thousands, up from around USD 13150 Thousands in 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Western Europe power market for sinus surgery that are included in our report are KARL STORZ GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, and others.

Western Europe Power Market for Sinus Surgery TOC



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Report Inclusion

2. Assumptions and Market Estimations

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary- Power Market for Sinus Surgery

5. Analysis of Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers

5.2. Opportunities

5.3. Market Trends

5.4. Restraints

