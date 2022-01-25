Polymer Filler Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:47:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polymer Filler Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for polymer filler is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for polymer filler in building & construction industry and rising demand from electrical & electronics industry. On the flipside, high cost involved in processing polymer fillers and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints, which are expected to hinder the growth of market.



- Growing trend of electric vehicles in automotive industry is expected to offer various lucrative opportunities for the growth of market.

- By end-user industry, building & construction industry is expected to dominate the market owing to the ability of polymer fillers to replace expensive plastic resins.

- Asia-Pacific region dominated the polymer filler market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry



- Polymer filler is a material which is added to polymer in order to reduce the cost and improve the physical and chemical properties of the compound by replacing expensive resins.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113824



- The growing demand for environment-friendly construction materials is increasing the demand of polymer fillers in building & construction industry and thus, propelling its market during the forecast period.

- Additionally, the popularity of calcium carbonate fillers is increasing in the construction applications owing to which polymer filler market is expected to grow at a brisk pace.

- Furthermore, the building & construction industry is growing at a rapid pace owing to increasing population and rapid industrialization and urbanization. This is likely to increase the demand of polymer fillers and thus, stimulate the polymer filler market.

- The building & construction industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 10.5 trillion by 2023. This is likely to provide ample opportunities for the polymer filler market to grow during the forecast period.

- Owing to all the above-mentioned factors for polymer filler, its market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for polymer filler during the forecast period. In countries like China & India, owing to increasing demand from various end-user industries such as automotive, packaging, and construction & building, the demand for polymer filler has been increasing in the region.

- The growing demand of high strength and low weight materials in electric vehicles to increase the efficiency of electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand of polymer filler in the region.

- Also, the rapid growth in the manufacturing sector in countries like China & India is increasing the demand for composite plastics and consequently propelling the polymer filler demand.

- Additionally, the demand for polymer filler is growing in the packaging applications as the packaging materials made using polymer fillers are easy to seal and also help in keeping the food fresh for longer duration.

- The Asia-Pacific electric vehicles market is projected to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2027. This is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the polymer filler market to grow during the forecast period.

- Some of the major companies operating in Asia-Pacific region are – Imerys and 20 Microns Limited.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for polymer filler during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The polymer filler market is fragmented with top players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Some of the major companies in the market include Quarzwerke GmbH, 20 Microns Limited, GCR Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Imerys.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113824

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Polymer Filler in Building & Construction Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand from Electrical & Electronics Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Involved in Processing Polymer Fillers

4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Organic

5.1.1.1 Natural

5.1.1.2 Carbon

5.1.2 Inorganic

5.1.2.1 Oxides

5.1.2.2 Hydro-oxides

5.1.2.3 Salts

5.1.2.4 Silicates

5.1.2.5 Metals

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Electricals & Electronics

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Omya AG

6.4.2 HOFFMANN MINERAL

6.4.3 Covia Holdings Corporation

6.4.4 LKAB Minerals

6.4.5 Kärntner Montanindustrie.

6.4.6 Amco Polymers.

6.4.7 Orkila

6.4.8 Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

6.4.9 Quarzwerke GmbH

6.4.10 20 Microns Limited

6.4.11 GCR Group

6.4.12 Minerals Technologies Inc.

6.4.13 Imerys



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Trend of Electric Vehicles in Automotive Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

Request For Full Report >> Polymer Filler Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Polymer Filler Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario appeared first on Comserveonline.