Global & Asia Pacific High Throughput Screening Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:46:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery process that is used to analyze chemical and biological compounds. The HTS process involves consumables, and services to identify biological compounds and other biological interactions.
High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery process that is used to analyze chemical and biological compounds. The HTS process involves consumables, instruments, software, and services to identify biological compounds and other biological interactions. The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure, along with the growing concern for the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, and the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop advanced medicines are expected to contribute to the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 36230 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 16290 Million in the year 2020.
The global high-throughput screening market is segmented into numerous segments which include segmentation by products & services, technology, application, end-user, and by region. The products & services segment is further divided into consumables, instruments, software, and services, out of which, the consumables segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. In the year 2020, the segment registered a revenue of about USD 6940 Million, and is further projected to cross USD 15670 Million by the end of 2030.
On the basis of geographical analysis, the global high-throughput screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is expected to attain the largest revenue of USD 15720 Million approximately by the end of 2030. Amongst the countries in the region, the market in the United States is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period and also hold the largest market share by the end of 2030.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global high-throughput screening (HTS) market that are included in our report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Trading AG, Promega Corporation, Hamilton Company, BPS Bioscience, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Carna Biosciences, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and others.
Global High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market TOC
1. Market Definition and Research Methodology
1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation
1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms
1.3. Research Objective
1.4. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Challenges
4.3. Trends
4.4. Opportunities
