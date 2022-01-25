Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:47:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The fatty acid methyl ester is mainly used as fuel and is used to produce biodiesel. Manufacturing activities were halted due to supply chain disruptions and labour shortages or as a protective measure to stop the spread of virus, thereby negatively affecting the market. Various end-user industries such as food & beverage, paints & coatings witnessed some major issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of nationwide lockdown, companies moving to source away from China, thereby effecting the market on a short term basis.



- Over the medium term, the growing demand for biodiesel has been driving the market growth.

- However, the high manufacturing cost due to volatile raw material prices and the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

- North America region dominated across the world with increasing consumption from countries such as United States and Canada.

Key Market Trends



Fuel Sector to Dominate the Market



- Fuel segment stands to be the dominating segment owing to evolving regulations aimed at protecting the ozone layer and reducing global warming.

- Growing dependence on fossil fuel and depleting fossil fuel reserves have led countries to look for alternative sources of fuel. Accordingly, this is expected to drive the growth of the methyl ester fatty acid market; as methyl ester fatty acid is a major raw material used in biodiesel production.

- Biodiesel is witnessing an increase in consumption on account of its properties such as lower toxic emissions and biodegradable. Biodiesel has been demanding fuel in recent years, as biodiesel helps in raising the cetane number of the fuel and also in improving fuel lubricity. This improved lubricity helps in reducing the friction within the moving parts by avoiding additional wear.​

- North American countries such as the United States of America and Canada are expected to experience high growth in biodiesel use during the forecast period due to increased government support and environmental awareness to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

- As per the data provided by The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimations, the US biodiesel production is expected to grow slow during 2050, owing to major economic and policy factors. In 2019, the United States consumed approximately 43 million barrels (1.8 billion gallons) of biodiesels. B5 has been used in the trucking industry and B20 biodiesel has been used with fleets of school and transit buses, garbage trucks, mail trucks, and military vehicles. ​

- According to the European Union, the consumption of biofuels in the region is supported by the ten percent blending target for biofuels in transport fuels for 2020.

- All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the fatty acid methyl ester market during the forecast period.



North America Region to Dominate the Market



- North America region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to rising environmental awareness to reduce greenhouse gas emission and increasing support from the government by giving tax incentives and rebates to encourage the use of biodiesel in the region.

- However, the COVID-19 impacted the fuel market due to lockdown regulations and travel bans around the world. This caused less consumption of biofuel by vehicles and decreased the consumption of fatty acid methyl esters.

- The COVID-19 impacted the production and sales of vehicles in the North American region thus decreasing the demand for the market studied. North American region produced 13.37 total number of vehicles which is a 20.5% decrease from the previous year 2019.

- Besides, due to its low VOC and biodegradable nature, increased use of fatty acid methyl esters as a green solvent in the paints and coating industry is expected to further accelerate the development of the methyl ester fatty acid industry.

- In 2020, American multinational chemical corporation Dow generated some 7.95 billion U.S. dollars of revenue in its Performance Materials and Coatings segment.

- Growing consumer spending on green products and growing understanding of the harmful effects of chemicals used in cosmetic products has led to an increase in the region's demand for oleochemicals, especially over the last few years.

- High demand for personal care goods in the North American region is expected to fuel growth in the regional methyl ester fatty acid industry.

- Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for the fatty acid methyl ester market in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global fatty acid methyl ester market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of numerous players in the market with no significant market share.. Some of the major companies are Univar Solutions, Larodan, Inc., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, and Elevance amongst others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Production of Biodiesel​

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost Due to Volatile Raw Material Price

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Rapeseed Methyl Ester

5.1.2 Soy Methyl Ester

5.1.3 Palm Oil Methyl Ester

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Fuel

5.2.2 Lubricants

5.2.3 Coatings

5.2.4 Food and Agriculture

5.2.5 Metal Working Fluids

5.2.6 Personal Care Products

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share(%)**/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.4 Cayman Chemical

6.4.5 Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

6.4.6 KLK OLEO

6.4.7 Krishi Oils Limited

6.4.8 Larodan AB (ABITEC)

6.4.9 Merck KGaA

6.4.10 TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.11 Univar Solutions Inc.

6.4.12 Wilmar International Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Personal Care Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

