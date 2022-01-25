Australia Adhesives Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:48:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Australia adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, By Resin Type, By End Use Industry. Based on Technology, the market can be segmented into Reactive, Hot Melt, Solvent Based, Water Based & Others.



Australia adhesives and sealants market is projected to surpass $ 840 million by 2025, majorly on account of growing adhesive demand from the county's furniture, packaging & paper industries coupled with rising sealant consumption in building & construction industry. In 2019, Australia smart city project was launched, which is also anticipated to boost the demand for sealants in coming years.



Australia adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, By Resin Type, By End Use Industry. Based on Technology, the market can be segmented into Reactive, Hot Melt, Solvent Based, Water Based & Others. Solvent Based adhesives is expected to hold a major share on account of increase in demand from furniture industry. Based on resin type, the market can be segmented into Polyurethane Adhesives, Vinyl Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Rubber Based Adhesives, Epoxy Adhesives & Others. Polyurethane Adhesives are majorly used in various end use applications due to its better properties and strength, followed by Acrylic and Epoxy Adhesives. Based on end use industry, the market is categorized into Furniture, Packaging Paper & related Products, Construction, Transportation, Footwear, DIY and Others segments. Furniture is the largest demand generating end use industry in Australia adhesives market and is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period.

Australia sealants market is segmented based on Resin Type, By Application and By End Use Industry. Based on Resin type, the segments are classified as Silicone, Polyurethane, Polysulfide & Others. Silicone based sealants are holding major share in the market, followed by Polyurethane sealants. Based on Application, the market can be segmented into Glazing, Flooring and Join Application, Sanitary and Kitchen Application and Others. Sealants are majorly used in Glazing application and the segment is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end use industry, the market is segmented into Building & Construction, General Industrial Automotive, Flexible Packaging, Marine and Others. Building & Construction is the largest demand generating industry in Australia and is expected to retain the largest share in the country's sealant market during the forecast period.



Major players operating in Australia Adhesives and Sealants market are Bostik Australia Pty Ltd, Sika Australia Pty Ltd, Henkel Australia Pty Ltd, 3M Australia Pty Ltd, DuPont (Australia) Pty Ltd, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., H.B. Fuller Company Australia Pty Ltd., Dulux Group Limited, among others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of Australia adhesives and sealants market from 2015 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Australia adhesives and sealants market from 2020 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast Australia adhesives and sealants market based on technology, type, application, end use Industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Australia adhesives and sealants market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia adhesives and sealants.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia adhesives and sealants.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Australia adhesives and sealants.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Australia adhesives and sealants.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of adhesives and sealants players operating in Australia. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the market players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the service providers, ongoing projects and presence of all major players in Australia.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of Australia adhesives and sealants market using both top down and bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:

• Australia adhesives and sealants companies, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to adhesives and sealants

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Australia adhesives and sealants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Adhesives Market, By Technology:

o Reactive

o Hot Melt

o Solvent Based

o Water Based

o Others

• Adhesives Market, By Resin Type:

o Polyurethane Adhesives

o Vinyl Adhesives

o Acrylic Adhesives

o Rubber Based Adhesives

o Epoxy Adhesives

o Others

• Adhesives Market, By End Use Industry:

o Construction

o Furniture

o Packaging Paper & related Products

o DIY

o Transportation

o Footwear

o Others

• Sealants Market, By Resin Type:

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

o Polysulfide

o Others

• Sealants Market, By Application:

o Glazing

o Flooring and Join Application

o Sanitary and Kitchen Application

o Others

• Sealants Market, By End Use Industry:

o Building & Construction

o General Industrial

o Automotive

o Flexible Packaging

o Marine

o Others

• Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region:

o New South Wales

o Victoria & Tasmania

o Queensland

o Western Australia

o Southern Australia & Northern Territory

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia adhesives and sealants market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

