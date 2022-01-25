Global Auto Injector Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:45:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Auto-Injector Market Analysis 2020-2030 An auto-injector is a medical drug delivery device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. The global auto-injector market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Auto-Injector Market Analysis 2020-2030 An auto-injector is a medical drug delivery device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug. The global auto-injector market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. Factors such as the growing need for auto-injectors amongst diabetic and allergic patients is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of allergic diseases and the rising cases of diabetes amongst individuals worldwide is also projected to contribute to the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 11350 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 3120 Million in the year 2020.

The global auto-injector market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, route of administration, drug type, application, demography, distribution channel, end-user, and by region. The drug type segment is divided into epinephrine, insulin, Rebif, and others, out of which, the epinephrine segment registered the largest revenue of near to USD 860 Million in the year 2020, and is further expected to cross a revenue of USD 3230 Million by the end of 2030. Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable auto-injector, and reusable auto-injector, out of which, the disposable auto-injector segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14% approximately during the forecast period.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global auto-injector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America, by the end of 2030, is projected to cross a revenue of USD 4400 Million. The market in the region is segmented by countries into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the U.S. is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The market in the country is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global auto-injector market that are included in our report are Pfizer Inc., BD, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Antares Pharma, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Ypsomed AG, SHL Medical AG, and others.

Global Auto-Injector Market TOC



1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary – Global Auto-Injector Market

5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5.1. Manufacturers

5.2. Distributors

5.3. End-Users

