Global Surgical Mask Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Surgical Masks are personal protective equipment that are worn by medical staff and workers to protect the wearer from airborne particles. The global surgical mask market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of (-)18.1% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020 – 2028. Factors such as the growing awareness amongst individuals worldwide regarding the spread of airborne diseases, such as influenza, coronavirus (COVID-19), and others, along with the stringent norms of the government of nations around the globe to use face masks in community or healthcare setting, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 13140 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of close to USD 4660 Million in the year 2019.

The global surgical mask market is segmented by numerous segments which include segmentation by product, material, securing method, end-users, distribution channel, and by region. Based on product, the market is segmented into anti-fog surgical mask, basic surgical mask, fluid/splash resistant surgical mask, and N95 mask, out of which, the basic surgical mask segment is expected to register the largest market revenue of near to USD 6160 Million by the end of 2028. Further, in the year 2019, the segment garnered a revenue of about USD 2220 Million.

Regionally, the global surgical mask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America region is expected to cross the largest revenue of USD 4440 Million by the end of 2028. The market in the region is segmented by countries into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the United States is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global surgical mask market that are included in our report are 3M Company, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Mediblue Healthcare Private Limited, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Prestige Ameritech, and others.

Global Surgical Mask Market TOC



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms

1.3. Research Objective

1.4. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Trends

3.4. Opportunities

