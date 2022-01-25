Hydroxypropionic Acid Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players and market trend

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:38:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- Hydroxypropionic Acid Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for hydroxypropionic acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.1% globally during the forecast period. Hydroxipropionic acid is a carboxylic acid, which is an intermediate in the degradation of branched-chain amino acids and intestinal propionic acid. This is used in the synthesis of 1,3-propanediol and acrylic acid. The growing demand from the paints and coatings sector has been driving the market growth.



- However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

- Increasing consumer inclination toward eco-friendly products and technological modification are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market, during the forecast period.

- Paints & coatings application is the most dominating application segment for the market studied.

- North America region dominated across the world with increasing consumption from countries like the USA and Mexico.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113830



Key Market Trends



Paints and Coatings Sector to Dominate the Market



- Paints and coatings sector stands to be the dominating segment owing to continuously rising demand from the construction and automotive industry.

- Hydroxypropionic acid is mostly used as a feedstock for acrylic esters, which accounts for a dominant percentage of acrylic acid products. Acrylic acids are capable of providing attractive properties such as good health, color consistency, resistance to heat and aging, and durability at low temperatures.

- Acrylic acid is widely used in the production of paints and coatings. The growing use of acrylic acid in the expanding construction industry is likely to be a significant factor to drive the demand for hydroxypropionic acid over the forecast period.

- Further, the increasing government investments on infrastructure expansion by nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, etc. are providing a thrust to the application of paints and coatings.

- Throughout the forecast timeframe all the above conditions are anticipated to boost the demand for hydroxypropionic acid.



North America Region to Dominate the Market



- North America region dominated the global market share and is likely to continue holding the largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research and innovations in the field of technological modification.

- In addition, tight regulations pertaining to petroleum-based platform chemicals and the decline of fossil fuel supplies also create prospects for development for the region's bio-based platform chemicals industry.

- Powder-base hydroxypropionic acid is expected to experience growth due to increased use in the manufacture of acrylates for various adhesives on account of increasing applications in building & construction.

- Additionally, the country's end-user industries, such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries, are tightly regulated to prevent adverse impacts on citizens' health. Compared with petroleum-based raw materials, these sectors are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials in this way.

- Thus, the aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for the hydroxypropionic acid market in the North America during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global hydroxypropionic acid market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major companies are TCI N. V, Cayman Chemical Company, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) amongst others.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113830

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Paints and Coatings Sector

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Powder

5.1.2 Liquid

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints and Coatings

5.2.2 Polymer

5.2.3 Adhesives and Sealants

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Capot chemical

6.4.4 Cargill

6.4.5 Cayman Chemical Company

6.4.6 Dalton Research Molecules

6.4.7 Novozymes

6.4.8 Oakwood Products, Inc.

6.4.9 Sigma-Aldrich

6.4.10 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

6.4.11 SynQuest Laboratories

6.4.12 TCI N. V

6.4.13 Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Eco-Friendly Product

7.2 Other Opportunities

Request For Full Report >> Hydroxypropionic Acid Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Hydroxypropionic Acid Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players and market trend appeared first on Comserveonline.