Polyamide Precursors Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:38:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polyamide Precursors Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for polyamide precursors is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% globally during the forecast period.



Increasing usage in textile applications and growing demand from the automobile industry are driving the market growth.



The impact of COVID-19 and other reasons are expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Automobile and Textile Industries



- Adipic Acid (ADA), Caprolactam (CPL), Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) are a few types of polyamide precursors that are being used for many applications. Polyamide precursors are used for producing nylon derivatives such as nylon 6 and nylon 66 (Nylon is a synthetic polymer called a polyamide).

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113838



- A high amount of hexamethylenediamine is consumed for the manufacturing of nylon 66. The adoption of nylon 66 can be seen in the automotive, textiles, and packaging sectors.

- The main focus of automobiles in recent times is to reduce vehicle weight for greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions. This is likely to raise the demand for lightweight composite nylon resins in automotive applications for under-the-hood components and interior body parts.

- Nylon 6 fibers are wrinkle-proof and highly resistant to abrasion and chemicals, such as acids and alkalis. Few applications of these fibers include sportswear, swimwear, hosiery, and fashion wear. They have a great stretch fit properties when combined with spandex fibers.

- Recently, the outbreak of COVID-19 in all regions is expected to decrease the demand for polyamide precursors due to contraction in automotive and other end-user industries, in the short term.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market in the Coming Years



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed automobile sector in China, Korea, Japan, and India, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the textile and electronics sectors through the years.

- Electronics Industry is one the consumer of polyamide precursors for various applications. ADA is being used in smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., and is projected to have the highest growth in the market due to the growing consumer electronics segment.

- Technical fibers are the fastest-growing segment in the Asia-Pacific region due to their applications. Sport, and Medical, sectors are witnessing high demand for these materials owing to the advancements in these sectors in Asia-Pacific.

- According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the export volumes of carpets from China increased from 457.25 million square meters to 635.28 million square meters from 2009-2018. However, the growth rate declined slightly in 2019, in turn impacting the demand for caprolactam in the country.

- Growth in the electrical and electronics and textile sectors in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market for polyamide precursors through the years to come.



Competitive Landscape



The global high-performance polyamides market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Some of the major companies are BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lanxess AG, Toray Industries, Inc., and Evonik Industries, among others.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113838

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage in Textile Applications

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Automobile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost and Impact of COVID-19

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Adipic Acid (ADA)

5.1.2 Caprolactam (CPL)

5.1.3 Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA)

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.3 Textile

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.2 Ascend Performance Materials

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 DuPont

6.4.5 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.6 Huafon Group Co.,Ltd

6.4.7 Invista

6.4.8 Lanxess AG

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 Toray Industries, Inc



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Growth in Electronics

7.2 Other Opportunities

Request For Full Report >> Polyamide Precursors Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Polyamide Precursors Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented appeared first on Comserveonline.