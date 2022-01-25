Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:38:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- Digital advertising is a promotional activity that delivers the target audience through digital platforms, including social media, search engines, websites, and others.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Digital advertising is a promotional activity that delivers the target audience through digital platforms, including social media, search engines, websites, and others. As the healthcare industry is growing online on a large scale, thus, digital advertising in the pharmaceutical sector is one of the easiest ways to meet prospects and advertise pharmaceutical products and services. The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030.

Factors such as the growing awareness for digital advertising amongst pharmaceutical companies, backed by the numerous benefits associate with the advertising method, such as cost-effectiveness and scalability, along with the increasing pharmaceutical industry in Asia are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 22260 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 3630 Million in the year 2015.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116089

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

The Asia digital advertising in pharma market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by ad format, product type, category, platform, and by country. By platform, the market is segmented into mobile, desktop, and other platforms. Amongst these, in the year 2015, the mobile segment generated a revenue of near to USD 2600 Million. The segment is further expected to cross USD 16590 Million by the end of 2030.

By country, the Asia digital advertising in pharma market is segmented into Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia. Amongst these, by the end of 2030, the market in Japan is anticipated to hold the second-largest revenue of about USD 4940 Million. In the year 2015, the market in the region generated a revenue of around USD 880 Million.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-116089

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Asia digital advertising in pharma market that are included in our report are BBDO, AMICULUM Limited, WebHopers Infotech PVT. LTD., The Ogilvy Group, WebFX, Amura Marketing Technologies, Medibrandox, and others.

Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market TOC



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms

1.3. Research Objective

1.4. Research Methodology

2. Analyst Review

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Trends

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Asia Digital Advertising in Pharma Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.