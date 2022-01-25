Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast Assumptions

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:37:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand of diammonium hydrogen phosphate in fertilizers and rising demand from brewing segment. On the flipside, development of bio-based and eco-friendly substitutes and unfavourable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major restraints, which are expected to hinder the growth of market.



- Growing demand for diammonium hydrogen phosphate in firefighting products as a fire retardant is expected to offer various lucrative opportunities for the growth of market.

- By application, fertilizer segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in the usage of diammonium hydrogen phosphate to increase the crop yield.

- Asia-Pacific region dominated the diammonium hydrogen phosphate market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113842



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Fertilizers Segment



- Diammonium hydrogen phosphate is an inorganic phosphate and diammonium salt of phosphoric acid. It is soluble in water and manufactured by chemical reaction between phosphoric acid and ammonia.

- Diammonium hydrogen phosphate is widely used in agriculture sector to increase the ph level of the soil. Due to this, its demand is increasing in agriculture sector which is stimulating the diammonium phosphate market. However, after some time, the soil becomes more acidic due to nitrification of ammonium.

- Also, the demand of diammonium hydrogen phosphate is expected to increase due to shrinkage in arable land and stronger need for high quality and higher production yield of crops to feed the growing population.

- The global fertilizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. This is likely to provide ample opportunities for increasing the demand of diammonium hydrogen phosphate and thus, propel its market in the near future.

- Owing to all the above-mentioned factors for diammonium hydrogen phosphate, its market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for diammonium hydrogen phosphate during the forecast period. In countries like China and India, owing to the growing agriculture sector and availability of large cultivable land, the demand for diammonium hydrogen phosphate has been increasing in the region.

- Diammonium hydrogen phosphate fertilizers are used in crops such as paddy, cotton, vegetable crops, peanut, and broomcorn. Owing to this, the demand of diammonium hydrogen phosphate fertilizers is increasing in agriculture sector in the region.

- Apart from the application in fertilizers, diammonium hydrogen phosphate is also used as a nutrient for yeast in fermentation, which is further utilized in mead brewing and wine industry. The Asia-Pacific wine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period and is anticipated to further aid the diammonium hydrogen phosphate market.

- Additionally, owing to properties such as characteristics of char formation and lowering pyrolysis temperature, it is used in firefighting products as a fire retardant. This factor is expected to positively impact the diammonium hydrogen phosphate market in the region.

- The Asia-Pacific fire retardant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period due to government policies focusing on maintaining the health and safety in commercial, residential and industrial buildings. This is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of diammonium hydrogen phosphate market during the forecast period.

- Some of the major companies operating in Asia-Pacific region are – Shifang Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co., Ltd., GNFC. Limited., and China BlueChemical Ltd.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for diammonium hydrogen phosphate during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The diammonium hydrogen phosphate (DAP) market is consolidated with top players accounting for a major share of the market. Some of the key companies in the market include The Mosaic Company, SABIC, China BlueChemical Ltd., GNFC. Limited., and PhosAgro Group of Companies.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113842

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate in Fertilizers

4.1.2 Rising Demand from Brewing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Development of Bio-based and Eco-friendly Substitutes

4.2.2 Unfavourable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Fertilizer

5.1.2 Food & Beverages

5.1.3 Fire Retardant

5.1.4 Metals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 China BlueChemical Ltd.

6.4.2 GNFC. Limited.

6.4.3 J.R. Simplot Company

6.4.4 PhosAgro Group of Companies

6.4.5 SABIC

6.4.6 Shifang Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 The Mosaic Company

6.4.8 Yara



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand in Firefighting Products as a Fire Retardant

7.2 Other Opportunities

Request For Full Report >> Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Diammonium Hydrogen Phosphate (DAP) Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast Assumptions appeared first on Comserveonline.