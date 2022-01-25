Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:36:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market is a medical device which is used for welding together two pieces of thermoplastic tubing that contains fluid, usually blood. The global sterile tubing welder market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.49%



Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market is a medical device which is used for welding together two pieces of thermoplastic tubing that contains fluid, usually blood. The global sterile tubing welder market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030. Factors such as the rising concern for blood disorders worldwide, followed by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for maintaining a sterile and hygienic environment in hospital and clinical laboratories, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 3463660 Thousand by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 2247000.0 Thousand in the year 2020.

The global sterile tubing welder market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by application, end-user, and by region. The end-user segment is further divided on the basis of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, research organization, and biopharmaceutical companies, out of which, the hospitals segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 1065090 Thousand by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment registered the largest revenue of around USD 707400 Thousand in the year 2020.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global sterile tubing welder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. In the year 2020, the market in North America registered the largest revenue of USD 1116759.0 Thousand. The market in the region is further projected to touch USD 1695833.0 Thousand by the end of 2030.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global sterile tubing welder market that are included in our report are Genesis BPS, TERUMO BCT, INC., Wuhan bms Medicaltech Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, MGA Technologies, Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva), Vante Biopharm/Sebra, Pall Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sentinel Process Systems Inc., and others.

