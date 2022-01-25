Global Urinary Collection Device Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:31:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Urinary Collection Device Market is a catheter which is attached to the perinium. These are used to drain urine via tubing attached to a bag or suction tube which collects urine in a container.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Urinary Collection Device Market is a catheter which is attached to the perinium. These are used to drain urine via tubing attached to a bag or suction tube which collects urine in a container. The global urinary collection device market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. Factors such as the growing ageing population globally, followed by the rising use of urinary collection devices in hospitals and clinics, and the rising concern for the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, are anticipated to drive the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 4470 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 2650 Million in the year 2020.

The global urinary collection device market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, materials, gender, end-user, and by region. By product, the market is segmented into urine sample system, urinary catheter, urine bags, and accessories. Out of these, the urinary catheter segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of over USD 1700 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of near to USD 1030 Million in the year 2020.

The global urinary collection device market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in Europe is expected to generate the second-largest revenue of over USD 1060 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, the market in North America region is expected to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 2140 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 1300 Million in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global urinary collection device market that are included in our report are Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, Amsino International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Wihuri Packaging Oy, and others.

Global Urinary Collection Device Market TOC



1. Market Definition

1.1. Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

4. Executive Summary – Global Urinary Collection Device Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Trends

