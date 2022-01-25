Global CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2030 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:28:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- CDK 4/6 inhibitor is a class of drugs that target enzymes called CDK4 and CDK6. They are designed to interrupt the growth of cancer cells. CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs currently used to treat metastatic breast cancer



CDK 4/6 inhibitor is a class of drugs that target enzymes called CDK4 and CDK6. They are designed to interrupt the growth of cancer cells. CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs currently used to treat metastatic breast cancer are abemaciclib, palbociclib, and ribociclib. The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030.

Factors such as the increasing concern for the rising prevalence of breast cancer around the globe, and the need to treat the disease at an early stage are anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, factors such as the rising research and developments in the field of cancer drugs, and the surge in research expenditure, are also expected to boost the market growth. The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 42510 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 6990 Million in the year 2020.

The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by drug type into palbociclib (Ibrance), ribociclib (Kisqali), and abemaciclib (Verzenio). Amongst all these segments, the palbociclib (Ibrance) segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of over USD 37650 Million by the end of 2030. Further, the market generated a revenue of near to USD 5390 Million in the year 2020.

The global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Amongst these, the market in North America region is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 30200 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, in the year 2020, the market in the region attained a revenue of near to USD 4990 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global CDK 4/6 inhibitor drugs market that are included in our report are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

