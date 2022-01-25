Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:11:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to "Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" retail analytics market stood at $ 435 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2023, owing to increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi systems across various offline retail stores. Moreover, rising income levels, increasing spending of various central governments towards big data and analytics, and growing demand for automated retail-based services are expected to fuel the region's retail analytics market during forecast period. Some of the other factors that would aid growth in the market are growing adoption of IoT devices and rising smartphone and internet user base across the region. Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific retail analytics market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Qlik, Infor, Tibco Software Inc., Tableau Software, etc. "Asia-Pacific Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in APAC:

•Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with retail analytics market distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

