North America Retail Analytics Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand

"A research report on North America Retail Analytics Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to "North America Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% by 2023, owing to increasing demand to reduce CAPEX/OPEX across retail sector, and rapid adoption of SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies. Increasing number of retail chains, emerging demand for pricing optimization and rising adoption of omni-channel business model are also expected to fuel the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing internet and mobile adoption rate, dynamic consumer demands and changing consumption pattern are likely to further aid the market growth. Some of the major players operating in the North America retail analytics market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Qlik, Infor, Tibco Software Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense, etc. "North America Retail Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in North America:

•Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with retail analytics market distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. North America Retail Analytics Market Landscape

5. North America Retail Analytics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software Vs. Service)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs. On-Premise)

5.2.3. By Application (Merchandising Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Pricing Analytics & Others)

5.2.4. By End User Sector (E-Commerce Vs. Store Based Retailing)

5.2.5. By Country

6. United States Retail Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User Sector

7. Canada Retail Analytics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End User Sector

8. Mexico Retail Analytics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User Sector

9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

