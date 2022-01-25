North America Content Delivery Network Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, and Forecasts

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 05:00:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Content Delivery Network Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on North America Content Delivery Network Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to "North America Content Delivery Network Market By Type, By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 28% by 2023, owing to increasing smartphone and internet user base, growing acceptance of Over the Top (OTT) media services and surging popularity of 4K video content. Moreover, increasing focus towards improving performance of websites, reducing latency and mitigating cyber threats is further boosting demand for CDN across the region. Growing digitalization in BFSI sector, increasing complexity of websites, and surging number of traditional media and retail companies adopting digital platform are among the key factors anticipated to fuel North America CDN market during forecast period. Some of the major players are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., CDNetworks Co Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd., Internap Corporation, Cloudflare Inc., etc. "North America Content Delivery Network Market By Type, By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of content delivery network market in North America:

•Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN), By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with content delivery network distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. North America Content Delivery Network Market Landscape

5. North America Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

5.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

5.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

5.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

5.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

5.2.6. By Country

6. United States Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User

7. Canada Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End User

8. Mexico Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User

9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

