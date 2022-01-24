Penicillin Drug Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:44:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Penicillin Drug Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Penicillin Drug market studied is expected to grow with an estimated CAGR of 5.2%, over the forecast period.



Globally, COVID-19 has become a major public health problem. It is estimated that around 15% of COVID-19 cases are severe, and among them, at least 5% of people have critical infections and need a ventilator. According to an article by V.A. Schad (2021), initial reports of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 indicate that 10% to 33% develop bacterial pneumonia. It is observed that hospitalization and ICU intubation are more important factors in conferring infection to pathogens such as Staphylococcus. aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Klebsiella spp. Thus Covid-19 will have a major impact on the Penicillin Drug market.



The rising prevalence of bacterial infections, coupled with the need for effective and newer antibiotics, is driving the demand for advanced antibiotics. Doctors often prescribe penicillin or amoxicillin for the treatment of various infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, scarlet fever, and ear, skin, gum, mouth, and throat infections. They are preferred over other drugs because they're safer, inexpensive, and they work well on a broad range of bacteria. According to UNICEF, globally there are over 1,400 cases of pneumonia per 100,000 children, or 1 case per 71 children every year, with the greatest incidence occurring in South Asia (2,500 cases per 100,000 children) and West and Central Africa (1,620 cases per 100,000 children). Another serious condition caused because of bacterial infection is Sepsis which is defined as "life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection". A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the epidemiology and burden of sepsis (2020), in a given year, sepsis had affected 49 million individuals and was related to approximately 11 million potentially avoidable deaths worldwide. In view of all the mentioned facts, the Penicillin Drug Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

However rising number of multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens is a major barrier in the development of effective treatment for infectious disease. According to researchers such as Richard Bax, the new technologies of bacterial genomics and high-throughput screening are not appropriate ways to discover new classes of diverse, low molecular weight antibacterials that are active in vitro, especially against MDR pathogens. More efforts are required in terms of technological developments to address the upcoming challenges of MDR and model a penicillin class drug that can be effective against MDR pathogens. Factors such as these will hinder the growth dynamics of penicillin drug market if not addressed.



Key Market Trends



The Extended Spectrum Penicillin Segment Is Expected To Grow Faster And Dominate The Market Over The Forecast Period



Extended Spectrum Penicillins is anticipated to hold the major share of revenue in the Spectrum of Activity segment over the forecast period. The extended-spectrum penicillins consist of drugs such as carbenicilllin, mezlocillin, piperacillin, and ticarcillin. These are groups of semi-synthetic penicillin antibiotics that, because of their chemical structure, have a wider spectrum of activity than natural penicillins. They are more active against Gram-negative bacteria because they are more resistant to inactivation by extended-spectrum β-lactamases (ESBLs) produced by these Gram-negative bacteria. Infections caused by resistant gram-negative bacteria are becoming increasingly prevalent. They are difficult to treat and are associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality.



Monotherapy with penicillin drugs is commonly used in patients with mild to moderate pneumonia. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases is predicted to accelerate the market for these penicillin drugs. As per an article by H. Regunath (2020) titled "Community-Acquired Pneumonia", the estimated worldwide incidence of community-acquired pneumonia varies between 1.5 to 14 cases per 1000 person-years. Additionally, despite several developments in fighting childhood illnesses, infectious diseases remain a leading cause of death for children under the age of 5, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia. According to the UNICEF report of 2019 on "Levels and Trends in Child Mortality", it was observed that for children below age 5, Pneumonia (15 percent), diarrhea (8 percent), and malaria (5 percent) remain among the leading causes of death globally. This shows that infectious diseases remain a leading cause of death among children under age 5 with most deaths due to Pneumonia.



Additionally, few players are trying to address the need for a new class of antibiotics required to treat emerging resistance bacteria. For instance, Qpex Biopharma is developing an ultra-broad-spectrum oral beta-lactamase inhibitor (QPX7728) for use in combination with beta-lactam antibiotics for drug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections. ​ On the basis of the above-mentioned factors, it is expected that the penicillin drug segment will augment over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America holds the major market share in the Penicillin Drug market and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. Penicillin is a widely used antibiotic prescribed to treat infectious diseases caused by bacteria such as staphylococci and streptococci. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 120,000 people suffered from bloodstream Staphylococcus aureus infections in the United States in 2017, and nearly 20,000 died, according to the report by CDC. Another highly infectious disease pneumonia caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi is also on the rise in the region.



The major driver for this trend is the increasing burden of infectious diseases​, which leads to an increase in the use of various antibiotics. Age also has a significant impact on the risk of contracting any infectious disease, with both pediatric and geriatric populations with higher rates of getting infected. According to an article by Forest W. Arnold (2020) titled "Older Adults Hospitalized for Pneumonia in the United States: Incidence, Epidemiology, and Outcomes", where the author estimated the burden of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in the older adult population of the United States found that the incidence of CAP was about 2100 per 100,000 population. The number corresponds to 970,000 older adults in the United States hospitalized per year with CAP. The study reported 30-day mortalities of 14% for ward patients and 33% for ICU patients, thus showing significant differences and high mortality. According to American thoracic Society (2019), there are 120 million episodes of pneumonia per year in children under 5, over 10% of which progress to severe episodes.



Market players in the country are extensively focusing on the development of novel drugs to treat infectious disease, and they are also adopting various strategies to develop new class of drugs. Thus, this is likely to drive the market in the country. For instance, in August 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved xenleta (lefamulin) to treat adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Recently in June 2021, the FDA has approved omadacycline (Paratek Pharmaceuticals), an oral-only dosing regimen, for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Owing to these recent developments and other above mentioned factors the penicillin drug market is expected to get a boost in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The Penicillin Drug market is highly competitive with several players across the globe. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the increase in research and development activity, many regional players are expected to contribute to the penicillin drug market over the forecast period. Some of the major players of the market are Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Astellas Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Co. and Inc., Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin Limited, Cipla Limited, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., and others.

