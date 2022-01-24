High Tibial Osteotomy Plates Market : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:43:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- High Tibial Osteotomy Plates Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The high tibial osteotomy plates market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has had a major impact on the high tibial osteotomy plates market. The orthopedic procedures were postponed at the beginning of the pandemic as the hospitals and surgeons were advised to postpone or cancel the elective procedures, including osteotomy surgeries. In April 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and several organizations such as the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) recommended interim cancelation of elective surgical procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, most of the orthopedic facilities were converted to COVID-19 hospitals and clinics. These factors resulted in a decrease in the number of osteotomy surgeries performed across the globe, thereby impacting the demand for high tibial osteotomy plates.



The studied market growth can be largely attributed to the factors such as the increasing incidence rate of musculoskeletal conditions, rising number of sports-related activities and road injuries as well as recent advances in osteotomy plates. These factors are leading to increasing demand for high tibial osteotomy plates.

Increasing incidence rate of musculoskeletal conditions is contributing to the rising number of high tibial osteotomy surgeries. High tibial osteotomy is performed to reshape the tibia and relieve pressure if osteoarthritis has damaged one side of the knee in patients. Thus, patients suffering from musculoskeletal disorders, such as Blount's disease and knee osteoarthritis are recommended to undergo high tibial osteotomy surgery. As per the 2021 statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated number of 1.71 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal disorders worldwide. Thus, the increasing musculoskeletal disorders is contributing to the increasing the adoption of high tibial osteotomy procedures that is increasing the demand for high tibial osteotomy plates. In addition, the prevalence of osteoarthritis increases with age and generally afflicts people over the age of 50. As per the 2019 statistics by the Arthritis Foundation, with increasing aging population, by 2050, about 130 million people will suffer from osteoarthritis worldwide, out of which, 40 million will be severely disabled by the disease. Such numbers indicate that the anticipated increase in number of people suffering from osteoarthritis worldwide will fuel the demand for high tibial osteotomy plates in healthcare facilities.



Also, recent advances in osteotomy plates are anticipated to fuel the demand for high tibial osteotomy plates. Currently preferred surgical procedures involving high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates have a low overall accuracy that indicates the growing developments in high accuracy modern HTO surgeries. Implementation of 3D printing technology in the manufacturing of HTO plates offers high accuracy with superior results. For instance, 2021, the University of Bath's Centre for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI), United Kingdom, has introduced the world's first 3D printed high tibial osteotomy device and procedure given for approval for trials in the United Kingdom. It is a personalized early knee osteoarthritis treatment, developed by engineers at the University of Bath's Centre for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI) that uses state-of-the-art 3D metal printing technology to make personalized medical-grade titanium-alloy plates. The Tailored Osteotomy for Knee Alignment (TOKA) treatment improves the operative procedure to realign a patient's knee, making them comfortable, stable, and better to bear weight than existing generic plates. More such advances are anticipated to take place in future that will boost the demand for high tibial osteotomy plates market growth. Thus, in view of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



However, complications associated with the procedure such as blood clots, infection, lack of range of motion (ROM) as well as high cost of the osteotomy surgery are some of the factors impeding the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Opening Wedge Osteotomy Segment is anticipated to Observe Witness a Significant Growth



By technique, the opening wedge osteotomy segment is anticipated to observe significant growth. The technique involves an incision made on the inside of the knee in order to replace a bone graft into the tibia bone. This graft is made to hold in place with metal plates and screws. It involves an incision inside of the knee to place a bone graft into the tibia. It is an established procedure to treat patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee in combination with various deformity. Opening wedge osteotomy is preferred for the treatment of miserable misalignment syndrome.



In addition, for patients suffering from arthritis, the procedure aims to slow the degeneration process to relieve pain and correct the lower extremity alignment by reducing the effective load. As per the 2018 statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that the adult population suffering from arthritis in the United States is anticipated to reach 78 million by 2040. Thus, with the estimated increase in arthritis incidence, the number of people suffering from osteoarthritis is also anticipated to increase that in turn will augment the preference for opening wedge osteotomy.



Moreover, elder people are prone to suffer from bone-related deformities. According to 2019 statistics by the United Nations (UN), by 2050, the number of people aged 65 years or above globally, is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion. Therefore, with the anticipated increase in the population, the adoption of opening wedge osteotomy technique is anticipated to increase. Thus, in view of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to observe a Significant Growth in High Tibial Osteotomy Plates Market



North America is expected to majorly contribute to high tibial osteotomy plates market growth. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region are increasing incidences of bone-related disorders and developed healthcare infrastructure. As per the 2020 statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, affecting 32.5 million adults in the United States. In addition, a significant number of healthcare organizations engaged in introducing guidelines pertaining to orthopedic disorders are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of road injuries and a significant increase in sports-related activities is leading to an increase in the number of people undergoing high tibial osteotomy procedure in the region. These factors are fuelling the demand for high tibial osteotomy plates in healthcare facilities in North America. Furthermore, technologically advanced infrastructure and increasing research & development in the region are also anticipated to propel the demand for high tibial osteotomy plates. Thus, in view of the aforementioned factors, the market will witness significant growth in the region over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The high tibial osteotomy plates market is nearly consolidated with the presence of several global and international market players. The key players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the key players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Stryker Corporation.

