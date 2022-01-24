GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Growth, Forthcoming, Business Prospects and Industry Updates Forecast | 2026 (Trending Report With Imact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:42:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market All the waste produced by hospitals, laboratories, and medical research facilities, is referred to as healthcare waste, the improper disposal & treatment of which is hazardous



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market All the waste produced by hospitals, laboratories, and medical research facilities, is referred to as healthcare waste, the improper disposal & treatment of which is hazardous to health and leads to disease transmission upon exposure. Since this waste poses a high risk to human life, a proper waste management system is crucial to be in place.

The GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26, says MarkNtel Advisors. The rapid growth of the healthcare sector in the GCC leads to a surge in the quantity of waste generated by laboratories, clinics, and hospitals. According to conservative estimates, GCC countries produce more than 50 tons of medical waste every day. In addition to this, rising awareness regarding the need for the safe management of medical waste, which poses a higher risk to human health, boosts the demand for a proper healthcare waste management system.

Moreover, most medical waste generated by blood banks, autopsy centers, diagnostic & research centers, and hospitals is hazardous & can cause serious health issues to an individual if exposed to it. Hence, the need for an efficient healthcare waste management system significantly increases, which would propel the overall market growth in the coming years, further states the research report, "GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market Analysis, 2021."

COVID-19 Outbreak Positively Impacted the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market

The COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the enforcement of several guidelines, such as aptly managing COVID-19 contaminated medical waste and other safety practices to prevent cross-contamination, essentially required healthcare waste management to contain the spread of disease. Therefore, the effects of the pandemic were positive on the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market. Further, the crisis has driven the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), again leading to a surge in plastic waste & pollution and, in turn, fueling the market growth.

Moreover, post-COVID-19, most people will continue wearing masks, which will lead to an increase in the medical waste disposed of daily. Thus, the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market will continue to grow significantly during the forecast timeframe.



By Type of Waste:

Non-Hazardous Dominated the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market with Largest Share

Based on the Type of Waste, the market divides into Hazardous and Non-Hazardous. Among both, Non-Hazardous waste acquired the largest share of the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market in the past few years. Non-Hazardous waste does not pose any particular chemical, biological, radioactive, or physical hazards. It includes waste generated from the administrative & housekeeping verticals of the healthcare facilities, packaging waste, and waste produced in the construction of healthcare buildings.

According to the WHO, 85% of the total waste generated by healthcare activities is non-hazardous. The rapid growth of the healthcare sector in the GCC leads to an increase in waste generated through this industry. Most of this waste includes non-hazardous waste, such as non-contaminated animal tissue and old equipment. Hence, with the booming healthcare industry across the GCC region, the Non-Hazardous segment dominated the healthcare waste management market, cites MarkNtel Advisors in their research report, "GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market Analysis, 2021."

By Treatment Type:

Incineration Acquired the Significant Share of GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market

Based on the Treatment Type, the market bifurcates into Chemical, Incineration, and Autoclaving. Of these three, Incineration is the most commonly used treatment type. It is a thermal process that converts medical wastes into inorganic & incombustible material. It results in the minimization of waste volume & weight. In addition, this treatment process helps eliminate pathogens from waste. Moreover, some pharmaceutical or chemical wastes require high-temperature destruction. Hence, the adoption of the incineration treatment type is significantly high among others in the healthcare sector.





By End-User:

Hospitals, Clinics, & Medical Research Institutes Attained the Largest Share of Healthcare Waste Management Market

Based on the End-User, the market segments into Hospitals, Clinics, & Medical Research Institutes, Laboratories. Pharmaceutical companies, Blood Banks. Of these segments, Hospitals, Clinics, & Medical Research Institutes accounted for the largest share of the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market in the previous few years.

The need for proper waste management in hospitals, clinics, & medical research institutes is high as these are the most significant contributors to the medical waste produced.

Further, the risk associated with drugs containing hazardous chemicals, injuries from sharps, and other waste generated through these end-users leads to the increasing demand for an efficient waste management system to maintain safety among healthcare workers & patients. In addition, poor waste management can also lead to nosocomial infections in patients. Hence, the demand for healthcare waste management is significantly high in hospitals, clinics & medical research laboratories.

Country Landscape

Saudi Arabia Captured the Largest Market Share, UAE to Register Fastest Growth Through 2026

Saudi Arabia dominated the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market in the previous few years. According to conservative estimates, the GCC countries produce more than 150 tons of healthcare waste every day. Saudi Arabia is the leading country among GCC countries, with a daily medical waste generation of more than 80 tons. Saudi Arabia's current population is 34.81 million people and is projected to grow over the next few years. With the continuous increase in population, the waste generated from the medical facilities is also increasing astronomically. Therefore, opting for proper waste management across healthcare facilities like hospitals, clinics, and laboratories is a crucial step towards safety, thereby boosting the market growth in Saudi Arabia during 2021-26.

UAE is the second largest healthcare waste producer, with approximately 21.5 tons of medical waste generated every day. Out of this, Abu Dhabi alone produces 12 tons of health care waste per day. These numbers indicate the severity of the problem related to the medical waste disposal system. The growing medical waste is causing critical health & environmental problems. Hence, the adoption of proper healthcare waste management is significantly increasing in UAE.

Market Driver

Enforcement of Strict Regulations by Government for Medical Waste Disposal to Favor the Market Growth

The implementation of the Uniform Law for Medical Waste Management by the government across GCC has primarily supported the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market growth. This law aims to develop proper storage, transportation, processing, and disposal of hazardous medical waste in GCC countries. Moreover, it also aims to develop various methods for processing medical waste in a manner that preserves public health & prevents environmental pollution.

Market Challenge

Lack of Awareness regarding Health Hazards Associated with Healthcare Disposal to Hinder the Market Growth

The prime challenges that may restrain the market growth in the forecast period include the lack of awareness regarding health hazards associated with healthcare waste, coupled with inadequate training for proper waste management. Further, insufficient human resources shall also hamper the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market growth during 2021-26.

Competitive Landscape

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the leading industry players in the GCC Healthcare Waste Management market are Remondis Medison GmbH, Suez Environment S.A, Veolia Environment S.A., Averda, SEPCO Environment, Saudi Investment Recycling Company, and Others.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market?

2. What are the country-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the GCC Healthcare Waste Management Market study?

