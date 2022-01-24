Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 04:43:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) market studied is expected to grow with an estimated CAGR of 5.2%, over the forecast period.



COVID-19 has become a major public health problem. In past, there have been inappropriate warnings against the use of these NSAIDs drugs for Covid patients with an increased risk of adverse effects. This led to general confusion among patients and the medical community. The WHO declared in April 2020 that there is no evidence of an increased risk of death with the use of NSAIDs in Covid-19. According to an article by Alessandro Giollo (2021) titled "Coronavirus disease 19 (Covid-19) and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID)" it is recommended to patients with chronic inflammatory arthritis to continue the use of NSAIDs until more evidence is available for the risk of using such drugs. Thus the global market of NSAIDs will have a large impact of Covid-19 on the use and prescription of NSAIDs drugs and the future depends on the results of various trials that are ongoing for understanding the effect of NSAIDs on Covid patients.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are among the most commonly used drugs. These are largely used in the treatment of pain and inflammation. The rising burden of chronic pain and inflammation is driving the demand for NSAIDs. NSAIDs are also used broadly for the treatment of chronic inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and spondyloarthritis. They are prefered over other drugs because they're inexpensive and they help manage the chronic pain, inflammation, and swelling that are characteristic of rheumatoid arthritis. Globally there is an increase in prevalence and incidence rates of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). According to an article by Khalid Almutairi (2021) titled "The global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis: a meta-analysis based on a systematic review", The global prevalence of RA in 2019 was 460 per 100,000 population, with variations due to geographical location. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by 2040, an estimated 78 million (26%) US adults aged 18 years or older are projected to get diagnosed by arthritis. In view of all the mentioned facts, the NSAIDs Market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.



However, side effcet caused by use of NSAIDs is a major barrier in the market growth. The major therapeutic actions of NSAIDs are produced by its ability to inhibit cyclooxygenase enzymes (COX-1 and COX-2). The desired effect of NSAIDs' anti-inflammatory, antipyretic and analgesic response are because of its COX-2 inhibition; while COX-1 inhibition plays a major role in the undesired side effects such as Gastrointestinal and renal toxicities. This is expected to negatively impact the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market growth.



Key Market Trends



The Arthritis Segment Is Expected To Grow Faster And Dominate The Market Over The Forecast Period



The arthritis segment is anticipated to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, by 2040, an estimated 78.4 million (25.9% of the projected total adult population) adults aged 18 years and older will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. It is also observed that arthritis prevalence increases with age. Severe arthritis is a barrier to physical activity, which is directly associated with obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other functional limitations.



NSAIDs are commonly used in patients with chronic inflammatory arthritis. Increasing incidence of arthritis is predicted to accelerate the market for NSAIDs. They are effective anti-inflammatory and analgesic due to their ability to inhibit the biosynthesis of prostaglandins at the level of the cyclooxygenase enzyme. Several drugs of NSAIDs class are in the market and many more are in pipeline. In January 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a generic version of Pfizer‘s Celebrex (celecoxib), an oral medication used to treat inflammation and pain caused by ankylosing spondylitis and other disorders. The generic drug is also indicated to treat osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile arthritis, acute pain, and primary dysmenorrhea (pain caused by menstruation). Based on the above-mentioned facts, it is expected that the NSAIDs drug segment will grow over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America holds the major market share in the NSAIDs market and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. NSAIDs are frequently used to treat conditions such as inflammatory arthritis, migraine pain and others. NSAIDs are relatively inexpensive and are commonly the first line of medication used to relieve pain and reduce inflammation.



As per the Migraine Research Foundation (2020), migraine is a highly prevalent neurological disease, affecting nearly 40 million men, women and children in the U.S. While most sufferers experience attacks once or twice a month, more than 4 million people have chronic daily migraine, with at least 15 migraine days per month. The major driver for this trend is the increasing burden of inflammatory diseases​. According to an article by Rebecca Burch (2021) titled "The prevalence and impact of migraine and severe headache in the United States: Updated age, sex, and socioeconomic-specific estimates from government health surveys", the age-adjusted prevalence was 15.9% across all adults. While the burden of arthritis is estimated to be around 63 million in 2020 as projected by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Market players in the country are continuously focusing on the development of novel drugs to tackle these indications using NSAIDs, and they are also adopting various strategies to develop better drugs with reduced side effects. Thus, this is likely to drive the market in the country. For instance, in February 2020, the FDA approved Voltaren Arthritis Pain (diclofenac sodium topical gel, 1%) for the temporary relief of arthritis pain. In view of these recent developments and other above-mentioned factors the NSAIDs market is expected to get a boost in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The NSAIDs market is highly competitive with several players across the globe. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the increase in research and development activity, many regional players are expected to contribute in the NSAIDs market over the forecast period. Some of the major players of the market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

